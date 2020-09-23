Log in
Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

09/23/2020 | 09:30am EDT

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTION SEPTEMBER 23, 2020, AT 4.30 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikola, Juho
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200923120857_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5568 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5568 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________


EVLI BANK PLC


For additional information, please contact:
Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
