INVITATION: Evli Bank's Interim Report presentation on October 23, 2020

EVLI BANK PLC’S PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 9, 2020 AT 11.00 AM. (EET/EEST)



Evli Bank Plc will publish its Interim Report for the period January-September 2020 on Friday October 23, 2020 at approximately 1.00 pm. The Interim Report will be available on the company's website at www.evli.com/investors after publishing.



Invitation to investors and analysts

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, and Juho Mikola, CFO, will present the result to investors and analysts at Evli Bank (Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 4 fl, Helsinki) on Friday October 23, 2020 at 2.00 pm. The presentation will be held in Finnish. After the event, the presentation material will be available in English at www.evli.com/investors. To participate in the event, please sign up in advance to ir@evli.com by October 19, 2020 at 4.00 pm at the latest.





EVLI BANK PLC





For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





