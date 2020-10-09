Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Evli Pankki Oyj    EVLI   FI4000170915

EVLI PANKKI OYJ

(EVLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVITATION: Evli Bank's Interim Report presentation on October 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:01am EDT

EVLI BANK PLC’S PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 9, 2020 AT 11.00 AM. (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc will publish its Interim Report for the period January-September 2020 on Friday October 23, 2020 at approximately 1.00 pm. The Interim Report will be available on the company's website at www.evli.com/investors after publishing.


Invitation to investors and analysts

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, and Juho Mikola, CFO, will present the result to investors and analysts at Evli Bank (Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 4 fl, Helsinki) on Friday October 23, 2020 at 2.00 pm. The presentation will be held in Finnish. After the event, the presentation material will be available in English at www.evli.com/investors. To participate in the event, please sign up in advance to ir@evli.com by October 19, 2020 at 4.00 pm at the latest.



EVLI BANK PLC


For additional information, please contact:
Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


Distribution: main media, www.evli.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVLI PANKKI OYJ
04:01aINVITATION : Evli Bank's Interim Report presentation on October 23, 2020
AQ
04:01aINVITATION : Evli Bank's Interim Report presentation on October 23, 2020
GL
09/30EVLI PANKKI OYJ : Awards Management Oy expands operations to incentive program d..
AQ
09/30Evli Awards Management Oy expands operations to incentive program design by m..
GL
09/23EVLI PANKKI OYJ : Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
09/23Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions
GL
09/23EVLI PANKKI OYJ : Conveyance of Evli Bank Plc's own shares
AQ
09/23Conveyance of Evli Bank Plc's own shares
GL
09/11EVLI BANK PLC : Flagging announcement pursuant to Securities Markets Act Chapter..
AQ
09/11EVLI BANK PLC : Conversion of 375,387 Series A shares to Series B shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2020 15,9 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net Debt 2020 2,80 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 5,56%
Capitalization 235 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart EVLI PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Evli Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVLI PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Spread / Highest target 6,06%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jyri Maunu Olavi Lehtimäki Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Gustaf Alexander Andersin Chairman
Panu Jousimies Head-Execution & Operations
Juho Mikola Chief Financial Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVLI PANKKI OYJ-4.81%277
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.47%23 053
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-19.58%21 621
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED67.56%13 320
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.15.36%4 628
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.27.40%4 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group