  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. EVN AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:08 2023-02-21 am EST
20.13 EUR   +0.12%
Evn Ag : Business development in the first quarter of 2022/23
EQ
Afr : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
02/07EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

02/21/2023 | 01:31am EST
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

21.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications

21.02.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564277  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 733 M 3 990 M 3 990 M
Net income 2023 351 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2023 1 106 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 3 582 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 453
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,10 €
Average target price 33,73 €
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angela Stransky Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Philipp Gruber Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVN AG18.93%3 828
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.01%151 189
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.40%76 607
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.18%72 859
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.69%72 560
ENEL S.P.A.6.42%57 992