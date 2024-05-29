EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report



29.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen



Language: English

Address: https://www.evn.at/publications



29.05.2024 CET/CEST

