04.07.2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Friedrich
Last name(s):Bußlehner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EVN AG

b) LEI
529900P4JZBFEVNEAE60 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:AT0000741053

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
21.900 EUR1000.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
21.9000 EUR1000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC:XWBO


04.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet:www.evn.at

 
