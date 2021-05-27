DGAP-AFR : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports EVN AG: Release of a Financial report 2021-05-27 / 07:30 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen Language: English Address: https://www.evn.at/publications =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Internet: www.evn.at End of News DGAP News Service =------------

