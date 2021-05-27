Log in
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/27 01:32:02 am
20.325 EUR   -0.12%
01:32aPRESS RELEASE  : EVN AG: Business development in the first half of 2020/21
DJ
01:32aEVN AG : Business development in the first half of 2020/21
EQ
01:31aDGAP-AFR  : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
DJ
DGAP-AFR : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

05/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports 
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report 
2021-05-27 / 07:30 
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet 
address: 
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG 
Language: German 
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen 
Language: English 
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EVN AG 
              EVN Platz 
              2344 Maria Enzersdorf 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.evn.at 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200938 2021-05-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200938&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 319 M 2 827 M 2 827 M
Net income 2021 227 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 803 M 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 3 625 M 4 427 M 4 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 152
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,60 €
Last Close Price 20,35 €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Griesmayr Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG13.81%4 427
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.90%143 911
ENEL S.P.A.-1.32%101 572
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.84%88 992
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.65%77 930
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.87%67 837