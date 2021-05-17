Log in
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/17 12:15:23 pm
20.325 EUR   +1.37%
12:04pDGAP-CMS  : EVN AG: Other admission duties to follow -2-
DJ
12:04pEVN AG : Other admission duties to follow
EQ
02/26EVN  : Fiscal Q1 Profit Climbs 13% Amid Higher Revenue
MT
DGAP-CMS : EVN AG: Other admission duties to follow -2-

05/17/2021 | 12:04pm EDT

05/17/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
exclusion of the right to repurchase shares requires the approval of the Supervisory Board. The Management Board of the 
Company cannot make decisions on its own. As a result the interests of the existing shareholders are not exposed to any 
particular danger. 
The Management Board therefore concludes in summary that the proposed transfer of own shares to Beneficiaries, subject 
to a corresponding acceptance of the Share Offering, and excluding shareholders' repurchase rights complies with the 
statutory provisions. 
4. Next Steps 
After expiry of a period of at least 14 days after publication of this report and at the earliest three stock exchange 
trading days after publication of the intended disposal of own shares, own shares of the Company may be sold under the 
conditions described above subject to corresponding declarations of acceptance by the Beneficiaries. 
Maria Enzersdorf, 17/5/2021 
The Management Board of EVN AG 
Stefan Szyszkowitz 
Franz Mittermayer 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EVN AG 
              EVN Platz 
              2344 Maria Enzersdorf 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.evn.at 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197317 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 319 M 2 818 M 2 818 M
Net income 2021 227 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2021 803 M 976 M 976 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 3 572 M 4 335 M 4 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 152
Free-Float 19,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Griesmayr Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG12.14%4 335
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.22%143 421
ENEL S.P.A.-0.87%101 202
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.55%86 731
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.56%79 276
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%68 927