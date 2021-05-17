DGAP-CMS : EVN AG: Other admission duties to follow -2

exclusion of the right to repurchase shares requires the approval of the Supervisory Board. The Management Board of the
Company cannot make decisions on its own. As a result the interests of the existing shareholders are not exposed to any
particular danger.
The Management Board therefore concludes in summary that the proposed transfer of own shares to Beneficiaries, subject
to a corresponding acceptance of the Share Offering, and excluding shareholders' repurchase rights complies with the
statutory provisions.
4. Next Steps
After expiry of a period of at least 14 days after publication of this report and at the earliest three stock exchange
trading days after publication of the intended disposal of own shares, own shares of the Company may be sold under the
conditions described above subject to corresponding declarations of acceptance by the Beneficiaries.
Maria Enzersdorf, 17/5/2021
The Management Board of EVN AG
Stefan Szyszkowitz
Franz Mittermayer
