EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns

The chairwoman of the supervisory board of EVN AG, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, has informed the company that she is resigning from such position for personal reasons. Subject to the statutory notice period of at least four weeks, the resignation will take effect from the expiry of an extraordinary general meeting of EVN AG convened to elect a replacement member of the supervisory board, but no later than 30 June 2023.





Contact:

Gerald Reidinger

Head of Controlling and Investor Relations

Phone: +43 2236 200-12698

E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at



Stefan Zach

Head of Information and Communication

Phone: +43 2236 200-12294

E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at



