  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. EVN AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:15 2023-04-11 am EDT
21.40 EUR   +3.38%
12:34pEvn Ag : Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns
EQ
02/24EVN : Q1-2022/23: Strong earnings, despite continued distortions in the energy markets
Alphavalue
02/21EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns

04/11/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns

11-Apr-2023 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The chairwoman of the supervisory board of EVN AG, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, has informed the company that she is resigning from such position for personal reasons. Subject to the statutory notice period of at least four weeks, the resignation will take effect from the expiry of an extraordinary general meeting of EVN AG convened to elect a replacement member of the supervisory board, but no later than 30 June 2023.


Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at

Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at


End of Inside Information

11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1605137

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1605137  11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 166 M 3 433 M 3 433 M
Net income 2023 351 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2023 1 116 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 3 689 M 4 001 M 4 001 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 7 148
Free-Float 19,7%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angela Stransky Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Philipp Gruber Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVN AG22.49%4 001
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.18%158 694
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 317
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 445
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 394
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 452
