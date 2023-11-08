EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

EVN AG: EVN increases outlook for Group net result in 2022/23



08-Nov-2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board of EVN AG, in connection with the ongoing preparations of the annual financial statements, increases its outlook for Group net result for the 2022/23 financial year, ending 30 September 2023, to around EUR 530 million.



This increase is driven by several factors: higher operating earnings contributions from temporary anticipatory and subsequently recognised effects in South Eastern Europe, a currently determined non-cash revaluation effect as of the balance sheet date of the stake in the Ashta power plant in Albania, the effects on earnings from equity accounted investees and positive results from marketing of the Group's own generation in the past financial year. Despite these positive effects, the result is impacted by the negative end customer business in electricity and gas in Austria amounting to EUR 240 million.



Investments in infrastructure with a focus on grids, renewable generation and drinking water supply in the past financial year increased to around EUR 700 million.



The earnings effects reflect the latest market developments as of the balance sheet date and are subject to the finalisation and approval by the auditor of the annual financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year, which will be published on 14 December 2023.





