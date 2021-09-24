Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. EVN AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVN AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/24/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: EVN AG EVN AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-24 / 18:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVN AG: Release pursuant to Sec. 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018

1. Issuer EVN AG, EVN Platz, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria

2. Reason for the notification Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) 

First name    Name/Surname                        City       Country 
              WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH              Wien       Österreich 
              NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH  St. Pölten Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s) WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH (FN 127783 t), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 13, 1030 Wien

Wien Energie GmbH (FN 215854 h), Thomas-Klestil-Platz 14, 1030 Wien

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 23 September 2021

6. Total positions 

                                  % of voting rights  % of voting rights through       Total of both Total number of 
                                  attached to shares  financial/other instruments      in % (7.A +   voting rights of 
                                  (7.A)               (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)                  7.B)          issuer 
Resulting situation on the date   79.36%              0.00%                            79.36%        179,878,402 
on which threshold was crossed / 
reached 
Position of previous notification 28.36%              0.00%                            28.36% 
(if applicable)

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares 

ISIN Code     Number of voting rights   Number of voting rights    % of voting rights        % of voting rights 
ISIN Code     Direct (Sec. 130 BörseG   Indirect (Sec. 133 BörseG  Direct (Sec. 130 BörseG   Indirect (Sec. 133 BörseG 
              2018)                     2018)                      2018)                     2018) 
AT0000741053                            142,753,346                                          79.36% 
Subtotal A                        142,753,346                                             79.36% 7.B.1: Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 1 BörseG 2018 
Type of         Expiration   Exercise     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the           % of voting 
instrument      Date         Period       instrument is exercised                                       rights 
 
                             Subtotal B.1

7.B.2 Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 2 BörseG 2018 

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash           Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                                                   Settlement 
 
                                                   Subtotal B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity. 

No.           Name                       Directly controlled Shares held       Financial/other instruments held  Total 
                                         by No.              directly (%)      directly (%)                      (%) 
1             Stadt Wien 
2             Land Niederösterreich 
3             WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH     1                   28.35%                                              28.35% 
4             Wien Energie GmbH          3                   0.01%                                               0.01% 
5             NÖ Holding GmbH            2 
6             NÖ                         5                   51.00%                                              51.00% 
              Landes-Beteiligungsholding 
              GmbH

9. In case of proxy voting Date of the general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights

10. Additional information Die NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH ('NLH'), FN 248050 f, die zum heutigen Tag 91.737.986 Aktien an der EVN AG hält, und die WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH ('WSTW'), FN 127783 t, die zum heutigen Tag (direkt und indirekt) 51.015.360 Aktien an der EVN AG hält, haben am heutigen Tag einen Vertrag über die Bildung einer steuerlichen Beteiligungsgemeinschaft (Beteiligungssyndikat gemäß § 9 (3) letzter Spiegelstrich KStG) abgeschlossen, wobei seitens WSTW nur die von ihr direkt gehaltenen 51.004.400 Aktien an der EVN AG von dieser Syndizierung umfasst sind. Dieser Vertrag sieht grundsätzlich eine syndizierte Ausübung der Stimmrechte von NLH und WSTW in Hauptversammlungen der EVN AG vor, bildet aber das sich ohnehin nach Gesetz und/oder Satzung auf Grund des jeweiligen Aktienbesitzes von NLH und WSTW ergebende Stimmgewicht in der Hauptversammlung ab (im Ergebnis verfügt NLH weiterhin über die einfache (nicht aber eine qualifizierte) Mehrheit und WSTW weiterhin über eine Sperrminorität). Der 1. Senat der Übernahmekommission hat am 31.08.2021 in einer Stellungnahme gemäß § 29 Abs 1 ÜbG ausgesprochen, dass NLH und WSTW auf Grund dieses Vertragsabschlusses als gemeinsam vorgehende Rechtsträger iSv § 1 Z 6 ÜbG zu qualifizieren sind, ein Pflichtangebot gemäß §§ 22 ff ÜbG betreffend Aktien an der EVN AG dadurch allerdings nicht ausgelöst wird, weil die Ausnahme nach § 24 Abs 3 Z 4 ÜbG einschlägig ist.

*** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION ***

NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH ('NLH'), FN 248050 f, which holds 91,737,986 shares in EVN AG as of today, and WIENER STADTWERKE GmbH ('WSTW'), FN 127783 t, which holds (directly and indirectly) 51,015,360 shares in EVN AG as of today, have entered into an agreement on the formation of a tax participation syndicate (participation syndicate pursuant to section 9 (3) last indent Austrian Corporate Income Tax Act (KStG)) today, whereby on the part of WSTW only the 50,004,400 shares in EVN AG directly held by WSTW are covered by this syndicate. In principle, this agreement provides for a syndicated exercise of the voting rights of NLH and WSTW in the general meetings of EVN AG, but simply reflects the voting weight in a general meeting resulting from the respective shareholdings of NLH and WSTW according to applicable law and/or the articles of association (as a result, NLH continues to have a simple (but not a qualified) majority and WSTW continues to have a blocking minority). On 31 August 2021, the 1st senate of the Austrian Takeover Commission issued an opinion pursuant to section 29 para 1 Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG) stating that NLH and WSTW are to be qualified as parties acting in concert within the meaning of section 1 no 6 Austrian Takeover Act as a result of entering into that agreement, but that a mandatory bid pursuant to sections 22 et seq. Austrian Takeover Act with respect to shares in EVN AG is not triggered by that because the exception pursuant to section 24 para 3 no 4 Austrian Takeover Act applies.

Maria Enzersdorf, 24 September 2021

Issuer: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria

Contact: Gerald Reidinger Head of Controlling and Investor Relations Phone: + 43 2236 200-12698 E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at

Stefan Zach Head of Information and Communication Phone: +43 2236 200-12294 E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at

Website: www.evn.at ISIN(s): AT0000741053 Stock exchanges: Official trade in Vienna

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      EVN AG 
              EVN Platz 
              2344 Maria Enzersdorf 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.evn.at 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235841 2021-09-24

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

All news about EVN AG
12:53pEVN AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-w..
EQ
12:53pEVN AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-w..
DJ
08/26EVN AG : Business development in the first three quarters of 2020/21
EQ
08/26PRESS RELEASE : EVN AG: Business development in -2-
DJ
08/26PRESS RELEASE : EVN AG: Business development in the first three quarters of 2020/21
DJ
08/26EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/26EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/26EVN AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal 2021
CI
07/02EVN AG acquired Wind Farms In Markersdorf-Haindorf, Huerm And Haunoldstein.
CI
06/09EVN AG : Other admission duties to follow
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 295 M 2 687 M 2 687 M
Net income 2021 245 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 961 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 4 222 M 4 944 M 4 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 133
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Average target price 26,05 €
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Griesmayr Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVN AG32.55%4 955
NEXTERA ENERGY5.34%159 432
ENEL S.P.A.-14.46%84 421
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.47%75 703
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.51%67 399
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.55%67 130