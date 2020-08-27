|
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
08/27/2020 | 01:35am EDT
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
27.08.2020 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|
|EVN Platz
|
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1123579 27.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 197 M
2 599 M
2 599 M
|Net income 2020
|
194 M
229 M
229 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
801 M
947 M
947 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|13,0x
|Yield 2020
|3,45%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 529 M
2 988 M
2 991 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,52x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 021
|Free-Float
|48,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
19,30 €
|Last Close Price
|
14,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
72,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
35,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
9,15%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVN AG
|-17.92%
|2 988