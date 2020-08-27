Log in
EVN AG

(EVN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/27 01:32:01 am
14.22 EUR   +0.14%
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first three quarters of 2019/20
EQ
08/05EVN AG : Wiener Stadtwerke GmbH acquires EnBW's 28.4% stake in EVN AG
EQ
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

08/27/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

27.08.2020 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q3

Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications

27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1123579  27.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123579&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
