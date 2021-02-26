Log in
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

02/26/2021 | 01:33am EST
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

26.02.2021 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171163  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
