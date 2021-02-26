|
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Release of a Financial report
26.02.2021 / 07:30
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|Sales 2021
2 319 M
2 818 M
2 818 M
|Net income 2021
227 M
276 M
276 M
|Net Debt 2021
803 M
976 M
976 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,2x
|Yield 2021
|2,69%
|Capitalization
3 242 M
3 963 M
3 940 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,74x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,70x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 428
|Free-Float
|19,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
22,60 €
|Last Close Price
18,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
41,8%
|Spread / Average Target
24,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
9,89%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVN AG
|1.79%
|3 963