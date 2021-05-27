|
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
27.05.2021
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|
|EVN Platz
|
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|
1200938 27.05.2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 319 M
|Net income 2021
|
227 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
803 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,8x
|Yield 2021
|2,41%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 625 M
4 419 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,91x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 152
|Free-Float
|19,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
23,60 €
|Last Close Price
|
20,35 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
26,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
16,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
8,11%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVN AG
|13.81%
|4 427