Stock EVN EVN AG
PDF Report : EVN AG

EVN AG

Equities

EVN

AT0000741053

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Wiener Boerse
Other stock markets
 11:35:20 2023-12-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for EVN AG After market 12:42:40 pm
27.95 EUR +1.64% 27.92 -0.09%
06:12pm EVN : EPS cut (2023: +12.3%, 2024: -6.7%) Alphavalue
10:29am EVN : FY22/23: a better-than-expected Q4 results with a solid beat Alphavalue
Latest news about EVN AG

EVN : EPS cut (2023: +12.3%, 2024: -6.7%) Alphavalue
EVN : FY22/23: a better-than-expected Q4 results with a solid beat Alphavalue
EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : EVN AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 14, 2023 CI
EVN AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending 30 September 2023 CI
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
EVN : Strategy update: CMD 2023 Alphavalue
EVN : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new ‘Wind Power Package‘ in 2024 Alphavalue
EVN : 9M23: higher margin despite lower volumes sold Alphavalue
EVN : 9M23 update Alphavalue
Transcript : EVN AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2023 CI
EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
EVN : H1 23 data update Alphavalue
EVN AG Announces Resignation of Franz Mittermayer, Member of the Executive Board, Effective 31 March 2024 CI
EVN : H1 2022/23: lower volumes more than offset by higher wholesale market prices Alphavalue
Transcript : EVN AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023 CI
EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 CI
EVN AG Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Financial Year 2022/23 CI
EVN AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022/23 CI
EVN AG Proposes Special Dividend for the Financial Year 2022/23 CI
Energy Services Group EVN's Chairwoman Resigns MT
Petrus Advisers Issues an Investor Presentation with Shareholders of EVN AG CI
Petrus Advisers Sends a Letter to EVN AG CI

Chart EVN AG

Chart EVN AG
More charts

Company Profile

EVN AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and distribution of electricity and gas (79.9%): electricity (20,853 GWh sold in 2021/22 in Austria), natural gas (4,987 GWh sold) and heat (2,545 GWh sold); - environmental services (16.7%): drinking water distribution and wastewater treatment services, facility design and construction, industrial waste collection and treatment, etc.; - other (8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (36.5%), Bulgaria (32.5%), Macedonia (16.9%), Germany (13.1%) and other (1%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Annual General Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for EVN AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
27.5 EUR
Average target price
34.27 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.61%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
EVN AG Stock EVN AG
+65.38% 5 389 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-25.44% 129 B $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
+7.59% 81 121 M $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-1.30% 77 979 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-6.04% 75 769 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-12.99% 43 821 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-20.65% 41 137 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
+9.84% 38 190 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-16.56% 37 727 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+36.72% 36 921 M $
Other Electric Utilities
