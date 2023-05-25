Advanced search
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35:28 2023-05-25 am EDT
21.30 EUR   -1.16%
02:28pEVN : H1 2022/23: lower volumes more than offset by higher wholesale market prices
Alphavalue
04:30aTranscript : EVN AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
02:02aAgm : EVN AG: Convocation to the 33rd Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
EVN : H1 2022/23: lower volumes more than offset by higher wholesale market prices

05/25/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 166 M 3 395 M 3 395 M
Net income 2023 351 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2023 1 116 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 3 841 M 4 119 M 4 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 148
Free-Float 19,7%
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,55 €
Average target price 33,73 €
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angela Stransky Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Philipp Gruber Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVN AG27.51%4 133
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.20%150 219
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.13%78 611
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.36%77 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.88%69 482
ENEL S.P.A.18.59%65 219
