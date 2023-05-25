EVN : H1 2022/23: lower volumes more than offset by higher wholesale market prices

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 3 166 M 3 395 M 3 395 M Net income 2023 351 M 377 M 377 M Net Debt 2023 1 116 M 1 197 M 1 197 M P/E ratio 2023 12,2x Yield 2023 3,62% Capitalization 3 841 M 4 119 M 4 119 M EV / Sales 2023 1,57x EV / Sales 2024 1,56x Nbr of Employees 7 148 Free-Float 19,7% Chart EVN AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EVN AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 21,55 € Average target price 33,73 € Spread / Average Target 56,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Angela Stransky Independent Member-Supervisory Board Philipp Gruber Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EVN AG 27.51% 4 133 NEXTERA ENERGY -11.20% 150 219 IBERDROLA, S.A. 6.13% 78 611 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.36% 77 255 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -11.88% 69 482 ENEL S.P.A. 18.59% 65 219