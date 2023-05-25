|
EVN : H1 2022/23: lower volumes more than offset by higher wholesale market prices
|Analyst Recommendations on EVN AG
|Sales 2023
3 166 M
3 395 M
3 395 M
|Net income 2023
351 M
377 M
377 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 116 M
1 197 M
1 197 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,2x
|Yield 2023
|3,62%
|Capitalization
3 841 M
4 119 M
4 119 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,57x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 148
|Free-Float
|19,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|21,55 €
|Average target price
|33,73 €
|Spread / Average Target
|56,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|EVN AG
|27.51%
|4 133