EVN AG
EVN AG

Equities

EVN

AT0000741053

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Wiener Boerse
 11:35:15 2024-02-29 am EST
24 EUR +1.48%
08:18pm EVN : Q1 24: Stability persists despite the downward pressure from lower wholesale prices Alphavalue
10:00am Transcript : EVN AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Company Profile

EVN AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and distribution of electricity and gas (79.9%): electricity (20,853 GWh sold in 2021/22 in Austria), natural gas (4,987 GWh sold) and heat (2,545 GWh sold); - environmental services (16.7%): drinking water distribution and wastewater treatment services, facility design and construction, industrial waste collection and treatment, etc.; - other (8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (36.5%), Bulgaria (32.5%), Macedonia (16.9%), Germany (13.1%) and other (1%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
01:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
ATX Austrian
Ratings for EVN AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
23.65 EUR
Average target price
36.23 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.21%
Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
EVN AG Stock EVN AG
-15.64% 4.57B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-8.85% 113B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.74% 72.89B
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-10.53% 71.44B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-5.36% 69.94B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-12.59% 64.41B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+4.07% 43.84B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+2.28% 40.49B
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
+0.10% 35.78B
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-7.40% 35.4B
Other Electric Utilities
