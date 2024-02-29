EVN AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and distribution of electricity and gas (79.9%): electricity (20,853 GWh sold in 2021/22 in Austria), natural gas (4,987 GWh sold) and heat (2,545 GWh sold); - environmental services (16.7%): drinking water distribution and wastewater treatment services, facility design and construction, industrial waste collection and treatment, etc.; - other (8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (36.5%), Bulgaria (32.5%), Macedonia (16.9%), Germany (13.1%) and other (1%).

Sector Electric Utilities