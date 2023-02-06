Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. EVN AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34:56 2023-02-06 am EST
19.53 EUR   -1.36%
05:04aVietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
RE
01/03Agm : EVN AG: Convocation of the 94th Annual General Meeting
EQ
2022Transcript : EVN AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%

02/06/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers repair an electric grid in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69%, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices.

The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage investment in the power generation sector, but has also faced pressure to keep inflation under control.

The minimum average retail electricity price has been raised to 1,826.22 dong (7.78 cents) per kilowatt hour (kWh), excluding value added tax, the government said in a statement.

The cap on average retail electricity price has also been raised 28.2% to 2,444.09 dong per kWh, it added.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade last month asked EVN, the country's dominant electricity retailer, to submit a plan on raising electricity prices for 2023.

The ministry said in a statement an "adjustment" to retail electricity prices would help EVN to improve its balance sheet, adding the company made net loss of 31 trillion dong last year.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4.5% this year. Its consumer prices in December rose 4.55% from a year earlier.

($1 = 23,475 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EVN AG
05:04aVietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
RE
01/03Agm : EVN AG: Convocation of the 94th Annual General Meeting
EQ
2022Transcript : EVN AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 15, 2022
CI
2022Evn Ag : Business development in the 2021/22 financial year
EQ
2022Afr : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2022Afr : EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2022EVN AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
2022EVN AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Europe's STOXX 600 jumps more than 1% to end week higher
RE
2022Transcript : EVN AG, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 598 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
Net income 2023 293 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2023 1 126 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 3 529 M 3 829 M 3 829 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 453
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,80 €
Average target price 35,10 €
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angela Stransky Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Philipp Gruber Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVN AG17.16%3 829
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.68%148 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.34%77 453
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.80%73 168
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.78%73 026
ENEL S.P.A.6.60%59 117