  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EVO Payments, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EVOP   US26927E1047

EVO PAYMENTS, INC.

(EVOP)
  Report
EVO Payments : Completes Acquisition of Anderson Zaks

08/02/2021 | 05:01am EDT
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today the acquisition of Anderson Zaks Limited (“Anderson Zaks”), a leading UK-based omnichannel payment gateway.

Founded in 1997, Anderson Zaks enables card acceptance through its relationships with leading independent software vendors (ISVs) across the UK, Ireland, and Continental Europe. The gateway, which supports most leading POS terminal devices, drives payment acceptance for merchants in key retail verticals, including hospitality, pharmacy, venues, ticketing, and general retail, among others. Anderson Zaks currently services the ticketing needs of some of the UK’s most renowned music, cultural, and sporting events for digital payment acceptance.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Anderson Zaks, which will expand our tech-enabled payment capabilities and broaden our ISV network in the UK and across Europe,” stated Darren Wilson, EVO’s President, International. “As we continue to grow our European ISV business, we will leverage Anderson Zaks’ proprietary integrations to better service our existing merchants and to sign new merchants interested in adopting tech-enabled payments.”

“We are very excited to be joining EVO’s international organization to be able to offer our leading gateway solutions to EVO’s extensive customer base across Europe,” added Iain High, CEO, Anderson Zaks. “As a result of the acquisition, our merchants will also benefit from access to EVO’s proprietary capabilities, resulting in a more seamless payments experience for their businesses.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the ability of EVO to integrate Anderson Zaks’ business; the ability of EVO to implement its plans and other expectations with respect to Anderson Zaks’ business; and the other risks, uncertainties and important factors contained and identified (including under the heading "Risk Factors") in EVO’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for EVO’s ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, EVO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

About EVO Payments, Inc.
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 488 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 375 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,20 $
Average target price 30,40 $
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray R. Sidhom Chairman
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.8.11%1 375
SQUARE, INC.13.61%112 594
FISERV, INC.1.10%76 226
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.22%57 098
NEXI S.P.A10.65%22 301
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.36%21 523