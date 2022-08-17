Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EVO Payments, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EVOP   US26927E1047

EVO PAYMENTS, INC.

(EVOP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
33.50 USD   +0.03%
04:44pEVO PAYMENTS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:12aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seek -2-
DJ
08/16BTIG Downgrades EVO Payments to Neutral From Buy
MT
EVO Payments : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Panayiotou Stacey J.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EVO Payments, Inc. [EVOP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
10 GLENLAKE PARKWAY SOUTH TOWER , SUITE 950
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ATLANTA GA 30328
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Panayiotou Stacey J.
10 GLENLAKE PARKWAY SOUTH TOWER
SUITE 950
ATLANTA, GA30328


Signatures
/s/ Kelli E. Sterrett, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents vesting of restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted on August 16, 2021. Each RSU converts into one share of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), of EVO Payments, Inc. (the "Issuer") on a one-for-one basis.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

EVO Payments Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 555 M - -
Net income 2022 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 58,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,49 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,52%
Managers and Directors
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray R. Sidhom Chairman
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.30.82%1 606
FISERV, INC.6.68%70 815
BLOCK, INC.-46.83%50 686
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.72%37 736
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.57%17 390
NEXI S.P.A-34.31%12 264