EVO Payments : powers the new Plesk eCommerce Toolkit – a complete solution with fully integrated online shop system and special payment conditions

In cooperation with Plesk, international market leader for server management software, EVO Payments will provide payment solutions to offer small and medium-sized businesses a maximally simple, cost-effective and efficient 'all-round worry-free software package' for their e-commerce trade from June 2021.

Cologne, June 16th, 2021. Checking inventories, updating databases, managing programs while protecting the whole system from unauthorized access with reliable virus protection - until now, this has been a real challenge for every small and medium-sized company that wanted to make its stationary business model successful in the e-commerce market as well.

The internationally renowned software company Plesk, as a cloud-based and traditional webhosting software platform, provides the Plesk eCommerce Toolkit, powered by the shop system provider Ecwid with all relevant functions for e-commerce. EVO Payments, as a full-service payment provider, offers the complete range of common payment systems, which make payment transactions as easy as possible for both the customer and the merchant - whether a transaction happens online (in the merchant's online store on social networks, or in a mobile app) or offline, in a physical store.

'Our common goal was to develop the simplest, most cost-effective and efficient all-in-one software solution for online retailers that simplifies and optimizes daily business processes, helps retailers increase their sales and reach their customers in the best possible way. In partnership with Plesk we are empowering e-commerce businesses to have sustainable success in the digital marketing of their products and services, without IT stumbling blocks and technical hurdles, and with the right payment options embedded in their e-commerce solution,' says Darren Wilson, President International at EVO Payments.

The payment integration is available free of charge and an interface especially developed by EVO with preferential conditions for customers completes the package offer of Plesk, rounded up with individual configuration options tailored to address individual needs.

'In EVO, we found a strong and reliable partner with many years of experience and impressive expertise in the online payments segment. This allows us to offer our partners and customers a state-of-the-art experience and unbeatable prices - especially in such a fast and demanding field as e-commerce,' emphasizes Nils Hueneke, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Plesk.

Following the launch in the U.K. in June 2021 and subsequent roll-out in Germany, the solution is planned to be extended to other European countries, such as Spain and Poland, as well as to the United States.

For more information about the Plesk eCommerce Toolkit, powered by ecwid, visit the dedicated page.

About Plesk

Plesk is the leading WebOps hosting platform to run, automate and grow applications, websites and hosting businesses. Being the only OS agnostic platform, Plesk is running on more than 384,000 servers, automating 11M+ websites and 15M+ mail boxes. Available in more than 32 languages across 140 countries, 50% of the top 100 service providers worldwide are partnering with Plesk today.

Plesk has simplified the lives of SysAdmins and SMBs since the early 2000's and continues to add value across multiple cloud services. The Plesk hosting platform effectively enables application developers by providing access to a simple and more secure web infrastructure, managed by web pros and hosting companies.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We will be happy to send you print-quality images on request.

More information at:

https://www.evopayments.eu/unternehmen/evo-news/

Press contact:

Jan Eric Bollig

Head of Marketing & Communication

Director / EVO Payments International

T +49 221 99577 703 | M +49 174 9744 731

jan-eric.bollig@evopayments.com