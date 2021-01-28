Log in
EVO Payments, Inc.    EVOP

EVO PAYMENTS, INC.

(EVOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EVO Payments : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference

01/28/2021 | 03:22pm EST
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2020 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 384x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,09 $
Last Close Price 23,06 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray R. Sidhom Chairman
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.-14.62%1 069
SQUARE, INC.-6.97%91 297
FISERV, INC.-9.34%69 203
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.57%53 156
AFTERPAY LIMITED16.08%31 998
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.09%20 458
