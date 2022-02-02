Log in
    EVOP   US26927E1047

EVO PAYMENTS, INC.

(EVOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVO Payments to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

02/02/2022 | 02:08pm EST
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

EVO’s executive management team will host a conference call and online webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5460 (U.S. and Canada) or (646) 960-0831 (international) and referring to conference ID number 7602681. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.evopayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website following the call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.


All news about EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
01/26Citigroup Lifts EVO Payments to Buy From Neutral, Price Target to $28 From $26
MT
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise -2-
DJ
2021EVO Payments Shares Rise After Northcoast Research Upgrade
MT
2021Northcoast Research Upgrades EVO Payments to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $29
MT
2021EVO Payments to Form Merchant Acquiring Joint Venture With National Bank of Greece
MT
2021Greece's National Bank teams up with EVO on merchant acquiring business
RE
2021EVO Payments Acquires Majority Interest in National Bank of Greece Merchant Acquiring B..
BU
2021EVO Payments, Inc. agreed to acquire Merchant acquiring business from National Bank of ..
CI
2021EVO Payments and Bank of Ireland Renew Exclusive Alliance Agreement for Merchant Acquir..
BU
2021Shift4 Says Not Pursuing Evo Payments Acquisition 'At This Time'
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 497 M - -
Net income 2021 7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 410x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 143 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 88,2%
Technical analysis trends EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,10 $
Average target price 28,11 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray R. Sidhom Chairman
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.-5.86%1 143
BLOCK, INC.-20.99%73 801
FISERV, INC.4.69%71 741
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.12.16%43 993
NEXI S.P.A-2.07%20 177
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.53%19 544