    EVOP   US26927E1047

EVO PAYMENTS, INC.

(EVOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:17:16 am EDT
22.08 USD   +2.08%
09:51aEVO to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/04EVO PAYMENTS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : EVO Payments, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
EVO to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

05/11/2022 | 09:51am EDT
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • May 17, 2022, Brendan F. Tansill, President, the Americas, will present virtually at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum. The discussion will begin at 4:40 p.m. EDT.
  • May 23, 2022, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J. P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. The discussion will begin at 3:10 p.m. EDT.
  • June 1, 2022, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 3:55 p.m. EDT.
  • June 6, 2022, Thomas E. Panther, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. The discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the conferences from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. Recordings of the presentations will be archived on the site following the events.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 559 M - -
Net income 2022 44,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 034 M 1 034 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,63 $
Average target price 29,63 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Managers and Directors
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray R. Sidhom Chairman
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.-15.51%1 034
FISERV, INC.-10.61%59 972
BLOCK, INC.-47.75%48 989
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.02%33 484
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.11%17 293
NEXI S.P.A-34.35%12 671