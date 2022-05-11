EVO to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

May 17, 2022, Brendan F. Tansill, President, the Americas, will present virtually at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum. The discussion will begin at 4:40 p.m. EDT.

May 23, 2022, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J. P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. The discussion will begin at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

June 1, 2022, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 3:55 p.m. EDT.

June 6, 2022, Thomas E. Panther, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. The discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the conferences from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. Recordings of the presentations will be archived on the site following the events.

About EVO Payments Inc.

