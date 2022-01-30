EVOC Intelligent Technology : Happy Chinese New Year!

2022-01-30

According to Chinese astrology 2022 is the year of the TIGER. The Tiger is considered as the "King of Beasts" for Chinese custom and symbolizes courage, strength, boldness, power, and courageousness.

EVOC Group would like to take this opportunity to wish all customers, suppliers and friends strength, energy, and success in your new challenges, and also wish you and your families a wonderful year of the tiger with good health and many joyful reunions.

Thank you for your support and trust in EVOC Group. We value our partnership and friendship. This year we will continue to bring you new and unique products with industrial computing solutions. EVOC looks forward to being of service to you again and creating a successful year together.

Happy Chinese New Year!

All the best wishes from the team at EVOC.

EVOC CNY (Spring Festival) Holidays Notice: 2022/01/31 - 2022/02/06

