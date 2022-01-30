Log in
    2308   CNE1000001P6

EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(2308)
EVOC Intelligent Technology : Happy Chinese New Year!

01/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
Happy Chinese New Year! 2022-01-30

According to Chinese astrology 2022 is the year of the TIGER. The Tiger is considered as the "King of Beasts" for Chinese custom and symbolizes courage, strength, boldness, power, and courageousness.

EVOC Group would like to take this opportunity to wish all customers, suppliers and friends strength, energy, and success in your new challenges, and also wish you and your families a wonderful year of the tiger with good health and many joyful reunions.

Thank you for your support and trust in EVOC Group. We value our partnership and friendship. This year we will continue to bring you new and unique products with industrial computing solutions. EVOC looks forward to being of service to you again and creating a successful year together.

Happy Chinese New Year!

All the best wishes from the team at EVOC.

EVOC CNY (Spring Festival) Holidays Notice: 2022/01/31 - 2022/02/06

About EVOC:

EVOC is a leading manufacturer and provider of Embedded Intelligent Platform since 1993. Thanks for its advanced R&D, manufacturing and quality control process, EVOC successfully provide innovative and verified solution for a wide variety of industries. Shorter deployment time, lower total cost of ownership and extended product lifecycles are our continuous improvement targets. For more information, please visit about us.

For inquiry: oversea@evoc.com

For support: support@evoc.com

Disclaimer

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
