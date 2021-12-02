Log in
    2308   CNE1000001P6

EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(2308)
EVOC Intelligent Technology : Strong Endless! EC0-1822 Shocking Debut

12/02/2021 | 01:21am EST
Strong Endless! EC0-1822 Shocking Debut 2021-12-02
Disclaimer

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 545 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 211 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2020 855 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 300 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhi Yong Liu General Manager & Head-Research & Development
Zhi Lie Chen Chairman
Jing Pu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Qiang Geng Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Yan Nan Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED19.44%204
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.24.48%7 423
WIWYNN CORPORATION44.89%6 629
SWITCH, INC.67.07%3 930
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.30.76%2 115
ASROCK INCORPORATION60.26%1 061