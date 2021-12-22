EVOC Intelligent Technology : W18 Heavy upgrade, new listing！

2021-12-22

W18 is an integrated 19" industrial panel computer with a perfect fusion of high reliability and industrial aesthetics. It interprets the sophisticated texture and technological fashion elements of special computers in industrial design and leads the intelligent upgrade of the industry.

W18 is a high-end product for industrial automation, medical machinery, medical information technology, wind power and other harsh industrial field control applications. It is the best choice for high-end intelligent equipment.

In a market environment where raw material prices are generally rising and stocks are out of stock, EVOC W18 widescreen industrial tablet PCs actively upgraded the three configurations without any price increase, which fully demonstrated the hard-core strength of China's top 500 companies. Buy special computers and look for EVOC Intelligence!

About EVOC: EVOC is a leading manufacturer and provider of Embedded Intelligent Platform since 1993. Thanks for its advanced R&D, manufacturing and quality control process, EVOC successfully provide innovative and verified solution for a wide variety of industries.

