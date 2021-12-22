Log in
    2308   CNE1000001P6

EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(2308)
EVOC Intelligent Technology : W18 Heavy upgrade, new listing！

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
EVOC W18 Heavy upgrade, new listing！ 2021-12-22

W18 is an integrated 19" industrial panel computer with a perfect fusion of high reliability and industrial aesthetics. It interprets the sophisticated texture and technological fashion elements of special computers in industrial design and leads the intelligent upgrade of the industry.

W18 is a high-end product for industrial automation, medical machinery, medical information technology, wind power and other harsh industrial field control applications. It is the best choice for high-end intelligent equipment.

In a market environment where raw material prices are generally rising and stocks are out of stock, EVOC W18 widescreen industrial tablet PCs actively upgraded the three configurations without any price increase, which fully demonstrated the hard-core strength of China's top 500 companies. Buy special computers and look for EVOC Intelligence!

About EVOC:

EVOC is a leading manufacturer and provider of Embedded Intelligent Platform since 1993. Thanks for its advanced R&D, manufacturing and quality control process, EVOC successfully provide innovative and verified solution for a wide variety of industries. Shorter deployment time, lower total cost of ownership and extended product lifecycles are our continuous improvement targets. For more information, please visit about us.

Follow EVOC:

For inquiry: oversea@evoc.com

For support: support@evoc.com

Disclaimer

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 545 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 211 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net Debt 2020 855 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhi Lie Chen Chairman
Jing Pu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yang Chen Assistant GM, Head-Research & Technology
Wen Qiang Geng Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Yan Nan Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED8.33%185
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.26%7 706
WIWYNN CORPORATION52.70%6 425
SWITCH, INC.70.80%3 901
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.34.65%2 108
ASROCK INCORPORATION72.12%1 185