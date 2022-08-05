EVOC Intelligent Technology : new product show in the first half of 2022 is coming!

2022-08-05

M30<_o3a_p>

MiniIndustrial Fanless PC<_o3a_p>

W15A<_o3a_p>

IndustrialPanel PC<_o3a_p>

M60A<_o3a_p>

HighPerformance Mini Industrial Fanless PC<_o3a_p>

NPC-8230<_o3a_p>

HighPerformance Industrial Server<_o3a_p>

EVOC Intelligent, as an industry leader,<_o3a_p>

always be responsible and accountable,<_o3a_p>

to actively explore cutting-edgetechnology,<_o3a_p>

constantly dedicated to innovation,<_o3a_p>

EVOC's new products must be with high-quality.<_o3a_p>

Contact oversea@evoc.com for product details,<_o3a_p>

There is always one for you!<_o3a_p>