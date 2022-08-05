Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   CNE1000001P6

EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(2308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-01 am EDT
1.520 HKD   +32.17%
02:51aEVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : new product show in the first half of 2022 is coming!
PU
04/22EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : Protecting our Earth, we are always in action!
PU
04/13EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : EIS-2209D, escort for epidemic prevention and control!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVOC Intelligent Technology : new product show in the first half of 2022 is coming!

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EVOC's new product show in the first half of 2022 is coming! 2022-08-05

M30<_o3a_p>

MiniIndustrial Fanless PC<_o3a_p>

W15A<_o3a_p>

IndustrialPanel PC<_o3a_p>

M60A<_o3a_p>

HighPerformance Mini Industrial Fanless PC<_o3a_p>

NPC-8230<_o3a_p>

HighPerformance Industrial Server<_o3a_p>

EVOC Intelligent, as an industry leader,<_o3a_p>

always be responsible and accountable,<_o3a_p>

to actively explore cutting-edgetechnology,<_o3a_p>

constantly dedicated to innovation,<_o3a_p>

EVOC's new products must be with high-quality.<_o3a_p>

Contact oversea@evoc.com for product details,<_o3a_p>

There is always one for you!<_o3a_p>

Share：
Back

Disclaimer

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
02:51aEVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : new product show in the first half of 2022 is coming!
PU
04/22EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : Protecting our Earth, we are always in action!
PU
04/13EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : EIS-2209D, escort for epidemic prevention and control!
PU
04/05EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : JPD-0701 Rugged Tablet PC
PU
03/31EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : What problems were exposed at the 315 Gala Party ?
PU
03/31EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/28EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : Unregulated driving. Loved ones end up in tears!
PU
02/25EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : Who is the hero in the wind and snow?
PU
01/30EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : Happy Chinese New Year!
PU
01/06EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : New arrival! EVOC M30 stunning debut
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 296 M - -
Net income 2021 166 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 874 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 799
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhi Lie Chen Chairman
Jing Pu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yang Chen Assistant GM, Head-Research & Technology
Wen Qiang Geng Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Yan Nan Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED26.67%239
HP INC.-11.71%34 371
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.31%32 687
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-9.38%18 567
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.85%16 882
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-22.99%10 692