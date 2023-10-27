Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Evocati Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: EVOC.P) (the "Company" or "Evocati"), a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy"), is pleased to announce results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on October 25, 2023 and subsequent changes to the Management Team.

Denis Flood, who was one of the founding board members, will replace James Lill as CEO of Evocati as of the date of this press release. Mr. Flood is a mining engineer with extensive experience within the mining industry and the board is confident in his ability to identify a Qualifying Transaction that leverages Evocati's skill set. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Lill for his service as CEO of Evocati since its inception. During these past two years Mr. Lill was directly responsible for navigating the company through the CPC process, including completing the initial public offering. Mr. Lill will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Evocati.

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the company in the Annual General Meeting passed with an overwhelming majority.

The company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support.

About Evocati

Evocati was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on September 17, 2021, and its head office and registered office is located in Toronto, Ontario. The common shares of Evocati ("Evocati Shares") are listed for trading on the TSXV under the stock symbol EVOC.P and Evocati is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Evocati currently has 11,200,000 Evocati Shares issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into 1,620,000 Evocati Shares, being: (i) 1,120,000 stock options issued under Evocati's stock option plan; and (ii) 500,000 broker warrants. There are no other securities of Evocati issued and outstanding and Evocati has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.

For further information contact:

Denis Flood P. Eng., CEO

Evocati Capital Resources Inc.,

p: (905) 418 - 3534

e: denis.flood@evoc.rocks

Cautionary Notes

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

