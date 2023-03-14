Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Securities Purchase Agreement
On
The Offering closed on
The Company may not effect the conversion or the exercise of the Notes and/or Warrants, and the applicable holder will not be entitled to convert or exercise any portion of any such Notes and/or Warrant, which, upon giving effect to such conversion or exercise, would cause the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by the holder of such Note and/or Warrant (together with its affiliates) to exceed 4.99% of the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately after giving effect to the conversion or exercise, as such percentage ownership is determined in accordance with the terms of such Notes and/or Warrants.
Warrants
The Warrants are exercisable into shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of
Notes
The Notes will be the senior subordinate obligations of the Company and not the
financial obligations of our subsidiaries. The principal amount of the Notes
accrue interest at a rate of 8% per annum (the "Interest Rate"), which will
adjust to 12% upon an Event of Default (the "Default Rate"). The Notes are
convertible at conversion price of
(i) if an event of default under the Notes has occurred and is continuing (or any event shall have occurred and be continuing that with the passage of time and the failure to cure would result in an event of default under the Notes) and
(ii) for a period of 20 business days after the consummation of a fundamental transaction if certain events occur.
We are required to pay a late charge of 12% per annum ("Late Charges") on any amount of principal or other amounts that are not paid when due. We are required to pay, on the Maturity Date, all outstanding principal, accrued and unpaid interest and accrued and unpaid late charges on such principal and interest, if any.
Beneficial Ownership Limitation on Conversion
The Notes may not be converted and shares of common stock may not be issued under Notes if, after giving effect to the conversion or issuance, the applicable holder of Notes (together with its affiliates, if any) would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% of our outstanding shares of common stock, which we refer to herein as the "Note Blocker". The Note Blocker may be raised or lowered to any other percentage not in excess of 9.99% at the option of the applicable holder of Notes, except that any raise will only be effective upon 61-days' prior notice to us.
Fundamental Transactions
The Notes prohibit us from entering specified fundamental transactions (including, without limitation, mergers, business combinations and similar transactions) unless we (or our successor) is a public company that assumes in writing all of our obligations under the Notes.
Change of Control Redemption Right
In connection with a change of control of the Company, each holder may require us to redeem in cash all, or any portion, of the Notes at the greater of the product of the 125% redemption premium multiplied by (i) the conversion amount to be redeemed, (ii) the product of the conversion amount to be redeemed multiplied by the equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes and (iii) the product of the conversion amount to be redeemed multiplied by the equity value of the change of control consideration payable to the holder of our common stock underlying the Notes.
The equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the greatest closing sale price of our common stock during the period immediately preceding the consummation or the public announcement of the change of control and ending the date the holder gives notice of such redemption.
The equity value of the change of control consideration payable to the holder of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the aggregate cash consideration per share of our common stock to be paid to the holders of our common stock upon the change of control.
Covenants
The Notes contain a variety of obligations on our part not to engage in specified activities, which are typical for transactions of this type, as well as the following covenants: •All payments under the Notes shall be made pari passu with all other Notes and shall be senior to all other Indebtedness other than Permitted Senior Indebtedness and Permitted Indebtedness secured by Permitted Liens. •we and our subsidiaries will not initially (directly or indirectly) incur any other indebtedness except for permitted indebtedness; •we and our subsidiaries will not initially (directly or indirectly) will not incur any liens, except for permitted liens; •we and our subsidiaries will not redeem, repurchase or pay any dividend or distribution on our respective capital stock; •we and our subsidiaries will not initially, directly or indirectly, permit any indebtedness to mature or accelerate prior to the Maturity Date of the Notes; and •we will maintain engagement with an independent auditor to audit its financial statements that is registered with the
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Events of Default
The Notes contain standard and customary events of default including but not
limited: (i) the failure of the Registration Statement (pursuant to the
Registration Rights Agreement) to be filed with the
If an event of default occurs, each holder may require us to redeem all or any portion of the Notes (including all accrued and unpaid interest and late charges thereon), in cash, at the greater of a 125% redemption premium multiplied by the conversion amount to be redeemed, and solely with respect to certain events of the default, the equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes.
The equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the greatest closing sale price of our common stock on any trading day immediately preceding such event of default and the date we make the entire payment required.
Subsequent Placement Optional Redemption Rights
At any time from and after the earlier of (x) the date the Holder becomes aware of the occurrence of a Subsequent Placement (as defined in the Securities Purchase Agreement) (the "Holder Notice Date") and (y) the time of consummation . . .
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On
As of
Forward- Looking Statements
This Current Report on Form 8-K, and the exhibit(s) attached hereto (collectively, this "Report"), including the disclosures set forth herein, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the terms "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "believes" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this Report or hereafter, including in other publicly available documents filed with the Commission, reports to the stockholders of the Company and other publicly available statements issued or released by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such future results are based upon management's best estimates based upon current conditions and the most recent results of operations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth herein and in such other documents filed with the Commission, each of which could adversely affect the Company's business and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement 10.2 Form of Senior Subordinated Convertible Note 10.3 Form of Warrant 10.4 Form of Registration Rights Agreement 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as XRBL)
