Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Securities Purchase Agreement

On March 13, 2023 , Evofem Biosciences, Inc. , a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a securities purchase agreement ("SPA"), effective March 6, 2023 , with certain investors (the "Investors") providing for the sale and issuance of senior subordinate convertible notes due in the aggregate original principal amount of $600,000.00 (the "Notes") and warrants ("Warrants") to purchase an aggregate 30,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") (collectively, the "Offering").

The Offering closed on March 13, 2023 (the "Closing Date") and as a result, the Company issued an aggregate $600,000.00 in the aggregate principal amount of Notes and Warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares of Common Stock. Each Investor paid approximately $650.00 for each $1,000.00 of the principal amount of Notes and Warrants. The net amount of proceeds to the Company from the Offering, after deducting expenses from the Offering was approximately $267,450.00 .

The Company may not effect the conversion or the exercise of the Notes and/or Warrants, and the applicable holder will not be entitled to convert or exercise any portion of any such Notes and/or Warrant, which, upon giving effect to such conversion or exercise, would cause the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by the holder of such Note and/or Warrant (together with its affiliates) to exceed 4.99% of the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately after giving effect to the conversion or exercise, as such percentage ownership is determined in accordance with the terms of such Notes and/or Warrants.

Warrants

The Warrants are exercisable into shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.02 per share ("Exercise Price") and allows for cashless exercise. After the Company holds a shareholder meeting to approve the reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock (the date in which affirmative approval is obtained by the shareholders approving the forgoing reverse split is referred to as the "Stockholder Approval Date"), the Company is required to reserve for issuance under the Warrants, the maximum number of shares of Common Stock to satisfy the Required Reserve Amount (as defined therein). In the event the Company does not maintain Required Reserve Amount, the Company shall pay cash in exchange for the cancellation of such Warrant exercisable at a price equal to the sum of (i) the product of (x) such number of Authorization Failure Shares and (y) the greatest Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on any Trading Day during the period commencing on the date the Holder delivers the applicable Exercise Notice. If on any of the thirtieth (30th), sixtieth (60th), ninetieth (90th), one hundred twentieth (120th), and/or one hundred and eightieth (180th), as applicable, calendar day after the Stockholder Approval Date (the "Adjustment Date"), the Exercise Price then in effect is greater than the Market Price (as defined by the SPA) then in effect (the "Adjustment Price"), on the Adjustment Date the Exercise Price shall automatically lower to the Adjustment Price. The Warrants expire on the fifth (5th) anniversary date from the Issuance Date.

Notes

The Notes will be the senior subordinate obligations of the Company and not the financial obligations of our subsidiaries. The principal amount of the Notes accrue interest at a rate of 8% per annum (the "Interest Rate"), which will adjust to 12% upon an Event of Default (the "Default Rate"). The Notes are convertible at conversion price of $0.02 per share, subject to adjustment as described therein. Unless earlier converted, or redeemed, the Notes will mature on the third anniversary of their issuance date, which we refer to herein as the "Maturity Date", subject to the right of the investor to extend the date:

(i) if an event of default under the Notes has occurred and is continuing (or any event shall have occurred and be continuing that with the passage of time and the failure to cure would result in an event of default under the Notes) and

(ii) for a period of 20 business days after the consummation of a fundamental transaction if certain events occur.

We are required to pay a late charge of 12% per annum ("Late Charges") on any amount of principal or other amounts that are not paid when due. We are required to pay, on the Maturity Date, all outstanding principal, accrued and unpaid interest and accrued and unpaid late charges on such principal and interest, if any.

Beneficial Ownership Limitation on Conversion

The Notes may not be converted and shares of common stock may not be issued under Notes if, after giving effect to the conversion or issuance, the applicable holder of Notes (together with its affiliates, if any) would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% of our outstanding shares of common stock, which we refer to herein as the "Note Blocker". The Note Blocker may be raised or lowered to any other percentage not in excess of 9.99% at the option of the applicable holder of Notes, except that any raise will only be effective upon 61-days' prior notice to us.

Fundamental Transactions

The Notes prohibit us from entering specified fundamental transactions (including, without limitation, mergers, business combinations and similar transactions) unless we (or our successor) is a public company that assumes in writing all of our obligations under the Notes.

Change of Control Redemption Right

In connection with a change of control of the Company, each holder may require us to redeem in cash all, or any portion, of the Notes at the greater of the product of the 125% redemption premium multiplied by (i) the conversion amount to be redeemed, (ii) the product of the conversion amount to be redeemed multiplied by the equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes and (iii) the product of the conversion amount to be redeemed multiplied by the equity value of the change of control consideration payable to the holder of our common stock underlying the Notes.

The equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the greatest closing sale price of our common stock during the period immediately preceding the consummation or the public announcement of the change of control and ending the date the holder gives notice of such redemption.

The equity value of the change of control consideration payable to the holder of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the aggregate cash consideration per share of our common stock to be paid to the holders of our common stock upon the change of control.

Covenants

The Notes contain a variety of obligations on our part not to engage in specified activities, which are typical for transactions of this type, as well as the following covenants: •All payments under the Notes shall be made pari passu with all other Notes and shall be senior to all other Indebtedness other than Permitted Senior Indebtedness and Permitted Indebtedness secured by Permitted Liens. •we and our subsidiaries will not initially (directly or indirectly) incur any other indebtedness except for permitted indebtedness; •we and our subsidiaries will not initially (directly or indirectly) will not incur any liens, except for permitted liens; •we and our subsidiaries will not redeem, repurchase or pay any dividend or distribution on our respective capital stock; •we and our subsidiaries will not initially, directly or indirectly, permit any indebtedness to mature or accelerate prior to the Maturity Date of the Notes; and •we will maintain engagement with an independent auditor to audit its financial statements that is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board . Events of Default

The Notes contain standard and customary events of default including but not limited: (i) the failure of the Registration Statement (pursuant to the Registration Rights Agreement) to be filed with the SEC on or prior to five days prior to the Filing Deadline (as defined therein); (ii) the lapse of the effectiveness of that Registration Statement, the suspension from trading on the Eligible Market; (iii) the failure to cure a Conversion Failure (as defined therein) (iv) the failure to maintain the Authorized Share Allocation (as defined therein); (v) failure to make payments when due under the Notes; (vi) bankruptcy or insolvency of the Company; and/or (vii) the occurrence of default under redemption or acceleration prior to Maturity of an aggregate $100,000 of Indebtedness (as defined therein).

If an event of default occurs, each holder may require us to redeem all or any portion of the Notes (including all accrued and unpaid interest and late charges thereon), in cash, at the greater of a 125% redemption premium multiplied by the conversion amount to be redeemed, and solely with respect to certain events of the default, the equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes.

The equity value of our common stock underlying the Notes is calculated using the greatest closing sale price of our common stock on any trading day immediately preceding such event of default and the date we make the entire payment required.

Subsequent Placement Optional Redemption Rights

At any time from and after the earlier of (x) the date the Holder becomes aware of the occurrence of a Subsequent Placement (as defined in the Securities Purchase Agreement) (the "Holder Notice Date") and (y) the time of consummation . . .

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 10, 2023 , Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation , which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") as the receiver. The Company maintains cash balances in excess of the standard FDIC insured amount at SVB.

As of March 13, 2023 , the FDIC announced that it will be completing its resolution of SVB in a manner that fully protects all depositors, and all depositors, including the Company, will have access to their accounts starting on Monday, March 13, 2023 . Due to the recent developments involving SVB, the Company may experience delays in its ability to access or utilize funds, whether held with SVB or otherwise. The Company believes that it will have access to its accounts following the resolution by the FDIC .

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement 10.2 Form of Senior Subordinated Convertible Note 10.3 Form of Warrant 10.4 Form of Registration Rights Agreement 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as XRBL)

