Evofem Biosciences : EVFM Q2 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "strategy," "objective," "designed," "suggest," "currently," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause differences between current expectations and actual results include, but are not limited to, the following:

The rate and degree of market acceptance of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel

Evofem's ability to successfully commercialize Phexxi

Evofem's ability to maintain and protect its intellectual property

Evofem's ability to rely on existing cash reserves to fund its current development plans and operations and to raise additional capital when needed

Evofem's reliance on third-party providers, such as third-party manufacturers and clinical research organizations

third-party providers, such as third-party manufacturers and clinical research organizations The presence or absence of any adverse events or side effects relating to the use of Phexxi and EVO100

The outcome or success of Evofem's clinical trials including EVOGUARD

Evofem's ability to retain members of its management and other key personnel

General risks to the economy represented by spread and mutation of the COVID-19 virus

COVID-19 virus Evofem's ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for its product candidates and the timing of such approvals, and,

Any other risk factors detailed in Evofem's filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, the 10-K filed on March 12, 2020, 8-K filed on June 2, 2020 and subsequent filings.

The forward looking statements in this presentation represent Evofem's views only as of the date of this presentation, August 11, 2021, and Evofem expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evofem's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.