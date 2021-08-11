Log in
    EVFM   US30048L1044

EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences : EVFM Q2 2021 Financial Results Presentation

08/11/2021
NASDAQ: EVFM

Revolutionizing

Women's Sexual and

Reproductive Health

Second Quarter 2021 Results Call August 11, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "strategy," "objective," "designed," "suggest," "currently," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause differences between current expectations and actual results include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • The rate and degree of market acceptance of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel
  • Evofem's ability to successfully commercialize Phexxi
  • Evofem's ability to maintain and protect its intellectual property
  • Evofem's ability to rely on existing cash reserves to fund its current development plans and operations and to raise additional capital when needed
  • Evofem's reliance on third-party providers, such as third-party manufacturers and clinical research organizations
  • The presence or absence of any adverse events or side effects relating to the use of Phexxi and EVO100
  • The outcome or success of Evofem's clinical trials including EVOGUARD
  • Evofem's ability to retain members of its management and other key personnel
  • General risks to the economy represented by spread and mutation of the COVID-19 virus
  • Evofem's ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for its product candidates and the timing of such approvals, and,
  • Any other risk factors detailed in Evofem's filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, the 10-K filed on March 12, 2020, 8-K filed on June 2, 2020 and subsequent filings.

The forward looking statements in this presentation represent Evofem's views only as of the date of this presentation, August 11, 2021, and Evofem expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evofem's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Leading the Contraception Revolution

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net product sales increased 68% in Q2 vs. Q1

Reduced OpEx by 6% in Q2 vs. Q1

$61.9M aggregate cash on hand at June 30, 2021

Strong Quarter over Quarter Growth:

Prescriptions and Dispensed Units

65% INCREASE IN DISPENSED UNITS AND

47% TRx INCREASE IN Q2

16,000

14,810

14,000

12,000

12,763

8,986

TRxs

10,000

8,000

8,681

6,000

3,903

4,000

3,855

2,000

379

-

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Source: IQVIA (including Knipper) monthly data; excludes 340b/VA dispenses

TRx

Dispensed Units

Note: Some Phexxi prescriptions are for more than one unit

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Dispensed Units

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evofem Biosciences Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


