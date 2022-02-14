Evogene : FORM 6-K-Lavie bio -Investor presentation- February 2022

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of February 2022
Commission File Number: 001-36187
EVOGENE LTD.
(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)
13 Gad Feinstein Street, Park Rehovot, Rehovot
P.O.B 4173, Ness Ziona, 7414002, Israel
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
|
Form 20-F☒
|
Form 40-F☐
|
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____
|
|
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____
|
|
|
CONTENTS
Attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein is the following exhibit:
99.1 Lavie Bio Investor Presentation.
Signature
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
EVOGENE LTD.
|
|
(Registrant)
|
Date: February 14, 2022
|
By: /s/ Dorit Kreiner
|
|
Dorit Kreiner
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|