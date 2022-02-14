Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Evogene Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVGN   IL0011050551

EVOGENE LTD.

(EVGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/13
4.156 ILS   -7.54%
10:13aEVOGENE : FORM 6-K-Lavie bio -Investor presentation- February 2022
PU
08:13aEVOGENE : Lavie Bio Company Presentation
PU
02/08Evogene to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference - Evogene
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evogene : FORM 6-K-Lavie bio -Investor presentation- February 2022

02/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of February 2022

Commission File Number: 001-36187

EVOGENE LTD.

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

13 Gad Feinstein Street, Park Rehovot, Rehovot

P.O.B 4173, Ness Ziona, 7414002, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____

CONTENTS

Attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein is the following exhibit:

99.1 Lavie Bio Investor Presentation.

Signature

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

EVOGENE LTD.

(Registrant)

Date: February 14, 2022

By: /s/ Dorit Kreiner

Dorit Kreiner

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evogene Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVOGENE LTD.
10:13aEVOGENE : FORM 6-K-Lavie bio -Investor presentation- February 2022
PU
08:13aEVOGENE : Lavie Bio Company Presentation
PU
02/08Evogene to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference - Evogene
AQ
02/02Evogene Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/01Canonic Announces Shipment of its Cannabis Varieties to Europe - Evogene
AQ
01/31EVOGENE : Announces Shipment of its Cannabis Varieties to Europe
PU
01/24EVOGENE : Corporate Presentation
PU
01/19Evogene to Participate in Edison Group's Global Healthcare "Open House" Virtual Confere..
AQ
01/18Canonic Announces Positive Results in Pre-Clinical Studies in its Precise Product Progr..
AQ
01/18EVOGENE : Canonic Company Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVOGENE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,61 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 52,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 86,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,8x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EVOGENE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evogene Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOGENE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ofer Haviv Chief Financial Officer
Dorit Kreiner Chief Financial Officer
Martin S. Gerstel Chairman
Mark Kapel Chief Technology Officer
Eyal Emmanuel Vice President-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOGENE LTD.-22.68%53
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.96%441 513
PFIZER, INC.-14.01%285 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.01%284 928
ABBVIE INC.4.88%251 057
NOVO NORDISK A/S-10.88%228 662