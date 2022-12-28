Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Evogene Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    EVGN   IL0011050551

EVOGENE LTD.

(EVGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
0.6752 USD   -11.01%
Biomica CEO to Attend the JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco between January 9-11, 2023

12/28/2022 | 07:01am EST
REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be in attendance at the Healthcare Week taking place together with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The conference is one of the industry's largest conferences of the year.

 

Biomica Logo

 

This follows Biomica's recent successful financing round of $20 million, led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital, a leading Chinese private equity fund.

In attendance will be Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica, throughout the week from Monday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week, and those interested should be in touch with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

About Biomica

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974949/Biomica_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene_Logo.jpg

 

Evogene Logo

 

Evogene Investor Contact:
Kenny Green
kenny.green@evogene.com
+1 (212) 378 8040

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomica-ceo-to-attend-the-jp-morgan-healthcare-week-in-san-francisco-between-january-9-11-2023-301710529.html

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
