Biomica : to Present at Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit, on April 22nd, 2021

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
REHOVOT, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced that Dr. Elran Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Biomica, will present at the Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit being held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. 

 

Biomica Logo

 

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings during the summit.

A Pre-Recording of the Presentation will be made available on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

About Biomica:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

Contact:
Rivka Neufeld/ Aviva Banczewski
Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager
E: IR@evogene.com
T: +972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:
Joseph Green
Edison Group
E: jgreen@edisongroup.com
T: +1 646-653-7030

Laine Yonker
Edison Group
E: lyonker@edisongroup.com
T: +1 646-653-7035

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomica-to-present-at-jefferies-microbiome-based-therapeutics-summit-on-april-22nd-2021-301271332.html

SOURCE Biomica


© PRNewswire 2021
