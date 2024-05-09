Zoom conference call scheduled for 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To join the conference, please register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GBxR-LTZRYy9D7OIt2YW0g

The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its four subsidiaries including:

Biomica Ltd. ( www.biomicamed.com ) - developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI; Lavie Bio Ltd. ( www.lavie-bio.com ) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome-based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI ; AgPlenus Ltd. ( www.agplenus.com ) - developing next-generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI ; Casterra Ag Ltd. ( www.casterra.co ) - developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI .

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

