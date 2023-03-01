Evogene to Attend the Annual ROTH Investor Conference in California on March 13, 2023

REHOVOT, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it will attend and meeting with investors at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held in Dana Point, California on March 13-14, 2023.

The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings, industry panels, presentations and fireside chats. The Roth conference typically draws thousands of attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors.

Evogene's Executive VP, Business Development, Eyal Ronen, will be in attendance at the conference on Monday, March 13 and will be participating in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

Investors that wish to meet with Mr. Ronen are welcome to coordinate the meeting via their Roth representatives. Alternatively, they may contact Evogene's investor relations team which can coordinate meetings either face-to-face at the conference or alternatively via an online virtual meeting in the weeks following.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

