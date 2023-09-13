NOTE 1: - GENERAL

a. Evogene Ltd. ("Evogene" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") was founded on October 10, 1999, as Agro Leads Ltd., a division of Compugen Ltd. In 2002, the Company was spun-off as an independent corporation under the laws of the State of Israel, and changed its name to Evogene Ltd.

The Company is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health, and agriculture through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology ("CPB") platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ag Ltd.

The Company has a history of losses and incurred operating losses of $14,697 and $16,062 during the six months periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Furthermore, the Company intends to continue to finance its operating activities by raising capital and seeking collaborations with multinational companies in the industry.

The Company's management and board of directors are of the opinion that the Company's current financial resources will be sufficient to continue the development of the Company's products in the foreseeable future.

b. The Company principally derives its revenues from collaboration arrangements. See Note 3. For revenues from major customers see Note 7d.

c. The Company has the following subsidiaries: Casterra Ag Ltd. (formerly Evofuel Ltd.), Evogene Inc., Biomica Ltd., AgPlenus Ltd., AgPlenus Inc., Lavie Bio Ltd., Lavie Bio Inc., Lavie Bio Tech Inc., Taxon Biosciences, Inc. and Canonic Ltd.

Casterra Ag Ltd. was incorporated on January 1, 2012 and is currently focusing on the development of improved castor bean seeds for industrial uses.

Evogene Inc. was incorporated in Delaware, United States on September 22, 2006. Evogene Inc. was engaged in research and development in the field of insect control and located in the Bio-Research and Development Growth (BRDG) Park, in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

Biomica Ltd. ("Biomica") was incorporated on March 2, 2017, with the mission of discovering and developing human microbiome-based therapeutics.

AgPlenus Ltd. was incorporated on June 10, 2018, with the mission to design effective and sustainable crop protection ag-chemicals products by leveraging predictive biology.