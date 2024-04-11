Biomica to Present at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference 2024 Annual Meeting REHOVOT, Israel, April 11, 2024. Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-basedtherapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), today announced that it will present results from pre-clinicalstudies in its irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) program at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Annual Meeting. The conference is being held in Washington, D.C., May 18-21,2024. The pre-clinical work was led by Prof. Yehuda Ringel, Biomica's Co-Founder and CSO, in collaboration with the lab of Prof. Kara Gross Margolis, at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. In the studies, Biomica tested two candidate therapeutic consortia of live bacterial strains, BMC426 and BMC427. Treatment with these drug candidates effectively reduced visceral pain, a major symptom of IBS. Presentation Details: Session Type: Research Forum Session Title: Gut Instincts: Exploring the Interplay of the Microbiome and Gut-Brain Axis Session Date & Time: May 18, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EDT Presentation Title: Pain-reduction effect of a rationally-designed live bacterial consortium for treatment of IBS based on microbiome functional genomics analysis Prof. Ringel, Biomica's Co-Founder and CSO, stated: "These pre-clinicalstudies validate the findings of meticulous discovery research based on high-qualityhuman data collected prospectively from patients with functional bowel disorders at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill. These exciting proof of concept results pave the way for further development of our LBPs as an effective treatment for abdominal pain in patients with IBS and other painful gastrointestinal conditions". Prof. Ringel will attend the DDW conference and will be available for in-person meetings, and those interested should be in touch with Professor Ringel and / or with the investor or public relations team. About Biomica's IBS therapeutic candidates: BMC426 and BMC427

BMC426 and BMC427, which are Live Bacterial Products (LBPs), are rationally designed consortia designed to restore specific functionality to a microbial community with individually selected, cultured bacteria. BMC426 and BMC427 are comprised of bacterial strains selected for their multiple desired functions to achieve maximal functional activity with only 4 or 5 bacterial strains, respectively. These LBP's are aimed to result in robust metabolic, physiologic, and immune modulation, and affect IBS through several underlying and complementary modes of action. About Biomica Ltd.: Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com About Digestive Disease Week Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 18-2, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 4,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org. About Evogene Ltd.: Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting- edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI - leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and

incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag- chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", "demonstrates", or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and Biomica are using forward- looking statements in this press release when they discuss Biomica's product candidates potentially resulting in robust metabolic, physiologic and immune modulation, and affecting IBS through several underlying and complementary modes of action, as well as an effective treatment for abdominal pain in patients with IBS and other painful gastrointestinal conditions. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with applicable securities authorities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions.