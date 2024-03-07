COMPANY PRESENTATION
Ofer Haviv, President & CEO
March 7, 2024
Agenda
About Evogene
Business Model
Success Stories
Summary
Annex I - Financial overview Annex II - Evogene subsidiaries
OUR VISION
DECODING BIOLOGY
Revolutionize the development of life-science based products, utilizing cutting edge computational biology technologies
Life Science Product Development - Current State
Pharma
Industry
Cost of developing a single
pharmaceutical drug
In the 1970's
$180 million
In recent years
>$2 billion
Ag-chemicals
Industry
Years to develop a new crop
protection product
1995: 8Y
2000: 9Y
2005-2018:10Y
2010-2025:11+Y
Low probability of success with high cost and long time-to-market
5
The Ultimate Case of Finding the "Needle in the Haystack"
The challenge: finding the winning candidates out of a that address a complex myriad of criteria,
vast number of possible prospects to reach successful products
AGRICULTURE
Discovery
Optimization
Development
Regulation
Approved
Product
PHARMA
The Opportunity
Utilizing advanced
computational biology technologies
to discover and optimize the most promising candidates addressing multiple development challenges towards successful life-sciencebased products
AGRICULTURE & FOOD
Increase probability of success
Reduce time
Reduce cost
PHARMA &
OTHER
WELLNESS
INDUSTRIES
Our Solution
When Biology Meets Disruptive Technologies
platform
Incorporating deep scientific understanding with big data and advanced AI technologies, to successfully discover & guide the optimization of novel life-sciencebased products
- Computational Predictive Biology
BIOLOGY
BIG DATA
AI
Tailored AI Tech-Engines
The CPB platform directs and accelerates product discovery and optimization through dedicated AI Tech-Engines for products based on three core components:
- Microbes
- Small molecules
- Genetic elements
MICROBES
SMALL
MOLECULES
GENETIC
ELEMENTS
AI Tech-Engines
to direct & accelerate product discovery & optimization
Discovery
Optimization
Computational selection
Computational driven solution
of the most promising
addressing optimization challenges
candidates to initiate the
for the selected candidates,
product development
without impairing their ability to
process.
address other product attributes.
Value proposition
Increase
Reduce
Reduce
probability
time
cost
of success
