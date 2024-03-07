COMPANY PRESENTATION

Ofer Haviv, President & CEO

March 7, 2024

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries are using forward-looking statement in this presentation when it discusses its value drivers, commercialization efforts and timing, product development and launches, estimated market sizes and milestones, pipeline, its capabilities and technology.

Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel, and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority (including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F).

In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre- clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions.

The information contained herein does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document, nor does it constitute or form part of any invitation or offer to sell, or any solicitation of any invitation or offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Evogene or the Company, nor shall the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any action, contract, commitment or relating thereto or to the securities of Evogene or the Company.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.

2

Agenda

About Evogene

Business Model

Success Stories

Summary

Annex I - Financial overview Annex II - Evogene subsidiaries

3

OUR VISION

DECODING BIOLOGY

Revolutionize the development of life-science based products, utilizing cutting edge computational biology technologies

4

Life Science Product Development - Current State

Pharma

Industry

Cost of developing a single

pharmaceutical drug

In the 1970's

$180 million

In recent years

>$2 billion

Ag-chemicals

Industry

Years to develop a new crop

protection product

1995: 8Y

2000: 9Y

2005-2018:10Y

2010-2025:11+Y

Low probability of success with high cost and long time-to-market

*https://www.forbes.com/sites/matthewherper/2017/10/16/the-cost-of-developing-drugs-is-insane-a-paper-that-argued-otherwise-was-insanely-bad/?sh=7533aa82d459;Phillips McDougall, 2016.

5

The Ultimate Case of Finding the "Needle in the Haystack"

The challenge: finding the winning candidates out of a that address a complex myriad of criteria,

vast number of possible prospects to reach successful products

AGRICULTURE

Discovery

Optimization

Development

Regulation

Approved

Product

PHARMA

6

The Opportunity

Utilizing advanced

computational biology technologies

to discover and optimize the most promising candidates addressing multiple development challenges towards successful life-sciencebased products

AGRICULTURE & FOOD

Increase probability of success

Reduce time

Reduce cost

PHARMA &

OTHER

WELLNESS

INDUSTRIES

7

Our Solution

When Biology Meets Disruptive Technologies

platform

Incorporating deep scientific understanding with big data and advanced AI technologies, to successfully discover & guide the optimization of novel life-sciencebased products

  • Computational Predictive Biology

BIOLOGY

BIG DATA

AI

8

Tailored AI Tech-Engines

The CPB platform directs and accelerates product discovery and optimization through dedicated AI Tech-Engines for products based on three core components:

  • Microbes
  • Small molecules
  • Genetic elements

MICROBES

SMALL

MOLECULES

GENETIC

ELEMENTS

9

AI Tech-Engines

to direct & accelerate product discovery & optimization

Discovery

Optimization

Computational selection

Computational driven solution

of the most promising

addressing optimization challenges

candidates to initiate the

for the selected candidates,

product development

without impairing their ability to

process.

address other product attributes.

Value proposition

Increase

Reduce

Reduce

probability

time

cost

of success

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Evogene Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 11:53:14 UTC.