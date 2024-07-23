Lavie Bio Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Make Significant Advancement in Development of Yield Increasing Bio-Stimulants in its collaboration with ICL More than one dozen novel microbes identified for row crops suffering from extreme weather conditions Rehovot, Israel; July 22, 2024 - Lavie Bio Ltd., a leading ag-biologicals companyand subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN),today announced a significant milestone in its collaboration with ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, to develop bio-stimulantsolutions for key row crops facing various abiotic stresses. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Lavie Bio has computationally identified more than a dozen novel microbial candidates believed to have commercial viability as bio-stimulantsfor crops grown under extreme weather conditions, including drought. While this process can normally take several years, the collaboration achieved success within its first 12 months - thanks to Lavie Bio's proprietary Biology Driven Design (BDD) technology platform. The ambitious AI-driven program, jointly developed by ICL and Lavie Bio, has identified novel microbe-based biological solutions that, when combined with fertilizers, are expected to be a game changer in overcoming various abiotic stresses under different weather conditions. By focusing on bio-stimulants that enhance crop resilience to such conditions, the collaboration has aimed to deliver tangible benefits to farmers, including a 5% to 10% increase in yield, on average. As part of this AI-driven achievement, more than a dozen novel microbe candidates, which met the product requirements for efficacy, stability, shelf life and fertilizer compatibility, were computationally identified and verified in multiple greenhouse trials. The microbes were discovered and validated using Lavie Bio's BDD technology platform, powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine, and achieved a remarkable prediction rate from computer modelling to greenhouse validation - a rate ten times higher than the industry standard, according to company estimates. This success paves the way for field trials in both the U.S. and Brazil in the second half of 2024, with results available by year-end. Lavie Bio will continue to leverage AI to drive product development and optimization, while ICL will guide the development and lead the way to product commercialization. The parties aim to start the regulatory process in 2026, just three years from program initiation. "We are very proud of the collaborations' significant progress, which was achieved by leveraging artificial intelligence to drive rapid advancements in our research," said Amit Noam, CEO of Lavie Bio. "Using ICL's deep agricultural expertise has been essential in focusing Lavie Bio's discovery efforts and has enabled us to advance to field trials in multiple target geographies quickly. Our team did a remarkable job of pushing our discovery process and platform to new heights, continuously improving computational accuracy and reducing both the time and cost to market for our novel products."

Recent research underscores the economic impact of climate change on global row crops, with extreme weather events, like droughts and floods, potentially causing billions in annual losses. Reports from the World Economic Forum and World Meteorological Organization highlight the rising costs, noting that extreme weather and climate-related disasters resulted in $4.3 trillion in losses from 1970 to 2021.123 The agricultural sector urges the adoption of resilient strategies, technological innovations, and policy interventions to safeguard food security and mitigate economic vulnerabilities. ### About Lavie Bio Ltd. Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims to improve food quality, sustainability, and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-basedag-biological products. Lavie Bio utilizes a proprietary computational predictive platform, the BDD platform, powered by Evogene's proprietary MicroBoost AI tech-engine, harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence, and advanced informatics, for the discovery, optimization and development of bio-stimulant and bio- pesticide products. For more information, please visit www.lavie-bio.com. About Evogene Ltd. Evogene is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life- science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI - leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com. Investor Relations Contact Rachel Pomerantz Gerber I Head of Investor Relations at Evogene rachel.pomerantz@evogene.comI Tel: +972-8-9311901 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/11/climate-crisis-cost-global-economies/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/05/one-more-reason-for-rapid-climate-action-economics/ https://wmo.int/news/media-centre/economic-costs-of-weather-related-disasters-soars-early-warnings- save-lives