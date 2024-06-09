Lavie Bio
Introduction
June 2024
Our Vision
Ensure global agriculture sustainability & food supply through ag-biologicals*
* Ag-biologicals are beneficial crop production and protection tools that are largely created from living organisms, derived from natural materials, contain them, or use naturally
occurring processes
Lavie Bio - In a Nutshell
Ag-Biologicals
Unique AI
Broad &
2 Revenue
Investors
Generating
Rapidly Growing
Tech-Platform
Diverse
Graduated Programs
Market
and Data Assets
Pipeline
The ag-biologicals
Proprietary tech platform
8 programs -
market is expected
increases product
new product
to grow at a
development probability of
launch expected every
double digit CAGR
success and reduces cost and
over the next decade
time-to-market
1-2 years
Partner of Choice by the Ag-Industry
Growing
biologicals
business
New bio-
insecticide
collaboration
Strategic
partner
2 ongoing pipeline products
Global License
to LAV311
Advanced co-
development on
LAV321 bio-
fungicide
Interest in licensing Yalos
Strategic
partner
2 ongoing pipeline products
Interest in licensing Yalos in select countries
The Ag-Industry
Challenge
Grow more food with less environmental impact
Efficiency
Climate Change
- Unstable weather patterns
- Drought & higher temperatures
- Increased extreme weather
Pest & Disease Outbreaks
- Deregulation of existing pesticides
- Resistance development to chemicals
- Fewer new product introductions
Sustainability
Regulatory Restrictions
- Limiting the use of chemicals
- Enforcing regenerative practices
- Regulating food imports
Consumer Demands
- Healthier food
- Higher quality
- Sustainable production
Ag-biologicals is relatively a newcomer to
the huge $200B ag-inputs market
$10B
Ag-Biologicals
$60B
Crop Protection Chemicals
$130B
Chemical Fertilizers
* The amounts described herein are based on Markets and Markets, Research and Markets, Vantage Market Research and company's analysis
Ag-Biologicals Could be the Solution
Driving healthier crops, while preserving the soil
30
26
25
4.1
20
USD
16
7.8
15
Billion
2.6
10
10
5.0
1.6
3.1
14.2
5
8.5
5.1
2022E
2026
2030
Biopesticides
Biostimulants
Biofertilizers
Consumer Health
- Less residues
- Less applicator exposure
Regenerative Agriculture
- Improving soil fertility
- Integrated pest management
Sustainability
- Renewable resources
- Increased uptake of fertilizers
* Company estimations, based on data shared by Dunham Trimmer during ABIM 2022, as well as reports from Markets and Markets, Research and Markets, Vantage Market Research
However,
Ag-Biologicals are Struggling
Still not efficient as 'traditional' solutions
Chemical Crop Protection
Ag-Biologicals
& Fertilizers
Today
Sustainability
+
+++
Efficiency
+++
++
• Efficacy
• Consistency
+++
+
• Commercial viability
+++
+
Next
Generation?
Next Generation Ag-Biologicals by Lavie Bio
Efficient & sustainable products
Chemical Crop Protection
Ag-Biologicals
& Fertilizers
Today
Ag-Biologicals
Sustainability
+
+++
+++
Efficiency
+++
++
+++
• Efficacy
• Consistency
+++
+
+++
• Commercial viability
+++
+
+++
Our Mission
Improve food quality, sustainability
and agriculture productivity
through microbiome* based,
AI-driven,ag-biological products
*Plant microbiome is the community of bacteria naturally existing in the plant's environment
