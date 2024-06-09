Lavie Bio

Introduction

June 2024

Our Vision

Ensure global agriculture sustainability & food supply through ag-biologicals*

* Ag-biologicals are beneficial crop production and protection tools that are largely created from living organisms, derived from natural materials, contain them, or use naturally

occurring processes

Lavie Bio - In a Nutshell

Ag-Biologicals

Unique AI

Broad &

2 Revenue

Investors

Generating

Rapidly Growing

Tech-Platform

Diverse

Graduated Programs

Market

and Data Assets

Pipeline

The ag-biologicals

Proprietary tech platform

8 programs -

market is expected

increases product

new product

to grow at a

development probability of

launch expected every

double digit CAGR

success and reduces cost and

over the next decade

time-to-market

1-2 years

Partner of Choice by the Ag-Industry

Growing

biologicals

business

New bio-

insecticide

collaboration

Strategic

partner

2 ongoing pipeline products

Global License

to LAV311

Advanced co-

development on

LAV321 bio-

fungicide

Interest in licensing Yalos

Strategic

partner

2 ongoing pipeline products

Interest in licensing Yalos in select countries

The Ag-Industry

Challenge

Grow more food with less environmental impact

Efficiency

Climate Change

  • Unstable weather patterns
  • Drought & higher temperatures
  • Increased extreme weather

Pest & Disease Outbreaks

  • Deregulation of existing pesticides
  • Resistance development to chemicals
  • Fewer new product introductions

Sustainability

Regulatory Restrictions

  • Limiting the use of chemicals
  • Enforcing regenerative practices
  • Regulating food imports

Consumer Demands

  • Healthier food
  • Higher quality
  • Sustainable production

Ag-biologicals is relatively a newcomer to

the huge $200B ag-inputs market

$10B

Ag-Biologicals

$60B

Crop Protection Chemicals

$130B

Chemical Fertilizers

* The amounts described herein are based on Markets and Markets, Research and Markets, Vantage Market Research and company's analysis

Ag-Biologicals Could be the Solution

Driving healthier crops, while preserving the soil

30

26

25

4.1

20

USD

16

7.8

15

Billion

2.6

10

10

5.0

1.6

3.1

14.2

5

8.5

5.1

0

2022E

2026

2030

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Consumer Health

  • Less residues
  • Less applicator exposure

Regenerative Agriculture

  • Improving soil fertility
  • Integrated pest management

Sustainability

  • Renewable resources
  • Increased uptake of fertilizers

* Company estimations, based on data shared by Dunham Trimmer during ABIM 2022, as well as reports from Markets and Markets, Research and Markets, Vantage Market Research

However,

Ag-Biologicals are Struggling

Still not efficient as 'traditional' solutions

Chemical Crop Protection

Ag-Biologicals

& Fertilizers

Today

Sustainability

+

+++

Efficiency

+++

++

• Efficacy

• Consistency

+++

+

• Commercial viability

+++

+

Next

Generation?

Next Generation Ag-Biologicals by Lavie Bio

Efficient & sustainable products

Chemical Crop Protection

Ag-Biologicals

& Fertilizers

Today

Ag-Biologicals

Sustainability

+

+++

+++

Efficiency

+++

++

+++

• Efficacy

• Consistency

+++

+

+++

• Commercial viability

+++

+

+++

Our Mission

Improve food quality, sustainability

and agriculture productivity

through microbiome* based,

AI-driven,ag-biological products

*Plant microbiome is the community of bacteria naturally existing in the plant's environment

