Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-253300 Prospectus Supplement (To prospectus dated February 19, 2021) 8,500,000 Ordinary Shares We are offering 8,500,000 ordinary shares under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Each ordinary share is being sold at $1.00 per share. Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., or TASE, both under the symbol "EVGN." The last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on Nasdaq on July 14, 2023 was $1.40 per share. The aggregate market value of our outstanding ordinary shares held by non-affiliates as of the date of this prospectus supplement was approximately $58,466,927, based on 41,762,091 ordinary shares outstanding, 40,923,232 of which were held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of $1.40 based on the closing sale price of our ordinary shares on July 14, 2023. During the twelve calendar months prior to and including the date hereof, we did not sell any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5. of Form F-3. We have retained A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, or A.G.P., to act as our sole placement agent in connection with this offering. The placement agent has agreed to use its reasonable best efforts to place the ordinary shares offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The placement agent is not purchasing or selling any ordinary shares pursuant to this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, nor are we requiring any minimum purchase or sale of any specific number of shares. We have agreed to pay the placement agent the fee set forth in the table below. Per Share Total Public offering price $ 1.00 $ 8,500,000 Placement Agent fees(1) $ 0.07 $ 595,000 Proceeds, before expenses $ 0.93 $ 7,905,000 (1) In addition, we have agreed to reimburse the placement agent for certain expenses. See "Plan of Distribution." Investing in our ordinary shares involves risks. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents we incorporate by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the ordinary shares or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Sole Placement Agent A.G.P. We expect that delivery of the ordinary shares being offered pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be made on or about July 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The date of this prospectus supplement is July 17, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement About this Prospectus Supplement Forward-Looking Statements Prospectus Supplement Summary The Offering Risk Factors Dividend Policy Use of Proceeds Capitalization Dilution Description of Securities We Are Offering Plan of Distribution Legal Matters Experts Where You Can Find More Information Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS RISK FACTORS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OUR COMPANY CAPITALIZATION USE OF PROCEEDS DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES DESCRIPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS DESCRIPTION OF RIGHTS DESCRIPTION OF UNITS RESEARCH GRANTS PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION LEGAL MATTERS EXPERTS WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE ENFORCEABILITY OF CIVIL LIABILITIES OFFERING EXPENSES Page S-1 S-2 S-4 S-5 S-6 S-7 S-7 S-8 S-9 S-10 S-11 S-13 S-13 S-13 S-14 Page 2 3 5 6 6 6 6 7 11 12 13 14 16 19 19 19 19 20 21

This prospectus supplement incorporates by reference market data and certain industry data and forecasts that were obtained from market research databases, consultant surveys commissioned by us, publicly available information, reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. Industry surveys, publications, consultant surveys commissioned by us and forecasts generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. We have relied on certain data from third- party sources, including internal surveys, industry forecasts and market research, which we believe to be reliable based on our management's knowledge of the industry. Statements as to our market position are based on the most currently available data. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented in this annual report, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" in this prospectus supplement, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated herein by reference. Certain figures included in this prospectus supplement have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. As used herein, and unless the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Evogene," "we," "us," "our," "our company" and "the company" refer to Evogene Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries, consisting of Ag Plenus Ltd., Biomica Ltd., Canonic Ltd., Casterra Ag Ltd., Evogene Inc., Lavie Bio Ltd. and their consolidated subsidiaries. References to "dollar" and "$" are to U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States, and references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the lawful currency of the State of Israel. References to our "ordinary shares" or "shares" refer to our ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.02 per share. References to our "2022 annual report" refer to our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. S - 1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus supplement, including the information incorporated by reference, contains statements that are forward-looking statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies, plans and prospects. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified based on our use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "might," "seek," "target," "will," "project," "forecast," "continue" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words, or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. We believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, these statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (including those identified above) that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We describe and/or refer to many of these risks in greater detail under the caption "Item 3. Key Information- D. Risk Factors" in our 2022 annual report and other documents incorporated by reference herein. All forward-looking statements contained in any of the foregoing documents speak only as of the date of such documents and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained within the "Risk Factors" section of those documents (or documents incorporated by reference therein). We do not undertake to update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date on which such statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider these risks and uncertainties and not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ◾our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and other operating results; ◾whether we or our subsidiaries are able to raise capital on commercially reasonable terms to sustain the financial condition of each respective entity; ◾our potential options with respect to Canonic; ◾the extent to which we continue to maintain our holdings in our subsidiary companies; ◾the extent to which our discoveries and product candidates will have the desired effect so as to reach the stage of commercialization; S - 2