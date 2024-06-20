Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

CONTENTS

Evogene Ltd., or Evogene, reports changes in the management:

Mr. Nir Arbel, the Company's Chief Product Officer, requested to step down from his position as CPO, due to relocation. Mr. Arbel will remain in office through August 15, 2024, while a search for a replacement is being conducted. Evogene thanks Mr. Arbel for his services.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-277565) and on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-193788,333-201443,333-203856 and 333-259215) of Evogene, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.