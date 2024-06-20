Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Evogene Ltd., or Evogene, reports changes in the management:
Mr. Nir Arbel, the Company's Chief Product Officer, requested to step down from his position as CPO, due to relocation. Mr. Arbel will remain in office through August 15, 2024, while a search for a replacement is being conducted. Evogene thanks Mr. Arbel for his services.
