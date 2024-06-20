UNITED STATES

EVOGENE LTD.

Evogene Ltd., or Evogene, reports changes in the management:

Mr. Nir Arbel, the Company's Chief Product Officer, requested to step down from his position as CPO, due to relocation. Mr. Arbel will remain in office through August 15, 2024, while a search for a replacement is being conducted. Evogene thanks Mr. Arbel for his services.

EVOGENE LTD.

Date: June 20, 2024

By: /s/ Yaron Eldad

Yaron Eldad

Chief Financial Officer

