Evogene Ltd., or Evogene, announces the receipt of a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that Evogene has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a) (2), which requires Evogene's ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of Evogene's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 13 consecutive business days. Accordingly, Evogene has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-253300) and on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-193788,333-201443,333-203856 and 333-259215) of Evogene, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.