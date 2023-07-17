Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
CONTENTS
Evogene Ltd., or Evogene, announces the receipt of a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that Evogene has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a) (2), which requires Evogene's ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of Evogene's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 13 consecutive business days. Accordingly, Evogene has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.
This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-253300) and on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-193788,333-201443,333-203856 and 333-259215) of Evogene, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
EVOGENE LTD.
(Registrant)
Date: July 17, 2023
By: /s/ Yaron Eldad
--------------
Yaron Eldad
Chief Financial Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Evogene Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 12:05:05 UTC.
Evogene Ltd is an Israel-based company, engaged in leveraging computational biology to design products for life-science-based industries including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence while incorporating a deep understanding of biology, Evogene established its technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform, to computationally design microbes, small molecules and genes as the core components for life-science products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production.