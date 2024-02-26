Conference call scheduled for 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To join the conference call, please use the following numbers: +1-888-407-2553 toll-free from the United States or +972-3- 9180608 internationally. Or at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/evogeneq4-2023

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial +1-888-326-9310 toll-free from the United States or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The telephone replay will be accessible for three days, but an archive of the webcast will be available from the webcast link for the following twelve months.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries including:

Biomica Ltd. ( www.biomicamed.com ) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI; Lavie Bio Ltd. ( www.lavie-bio.com ) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI; AgPlenus Ltd. ( www.agplenus.com ) -developing next generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI; Canonic Ltd. ( www.canonicbio.com ) – developing medical cannabis products based on decoding plant genetics for optimized therapeutic effect powered by GeneRator AI; and Casterra Ag Ltd. ( www.casterra.co )– developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Contacts

Rachel Pomerantz Gerber

Head of Investor Relations at Evogene

rachel.pomerantz@evogene.com

Tel: +972-8-9311901

