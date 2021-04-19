Log in
    EVGN   IL0011050551

EVOGENE LTD.

(EVGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/19 10:24:56 am
1344 ILa   -6.34%
Evogene : Biomica Company Presentation

04/19/2021 | 10:35am EDT
BIOMICA

Microbiome-Empowered Therapeutics

April 2021

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events, and Biomica Ltd (the "Company") and its parent, Evogene Ltd. ("Evogene"), may from time to time make other statements, regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting us that are considered "forward- looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") and other securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "should", "planned", "estimated", "intend" and "potential" or words of similar meaning. We are using forward- looking statements in this presentation when we discuss our value drivers, commercialization efforts and timing, product development and launches, estimated market sizes and milestones, as well as the capabilities of Evogene's and our technology.

Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements, and trends in the future may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, including, without limitation, those described in greater detail in Evogene's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other information Evogene files and furnishes with the Israel Securities Authority and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors under the heading "Risk Factors".

Except as required by applicable securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or commitment to update any information contained in this presentation or to publicly release the results of any revisions to any statements that may be made to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

The information contained herein does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document, nor does it constitute or form part of any invitation or offer to sell, or any solicitation of any invitation or offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Evogene or the Company, nor shall the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any action, contract, commitment or relating thereto or to the securities of Evogene or the Company.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.

2

Founded Israel, 2017

Subsidiary of Evogene Ltd.

(NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN)

A pioneer in the field of applied computational predictive biology

Holds Approx. 90%

HIGHLIGHTS

Mission

Developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics

Emerging biopharmaceutical company

Focus

Treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases:

  • Immuno-Oncology
  • Gastrointestinal (GI) related disorders
  • Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Pipeline

Enabled by a unique computational predictive biology platform (combining 'Big-Data' & Artificial Intelligence technologies)

3

Trillions of microbes living in & on our bodies, acting as a "Other Genome"

For every human gene there are 100 microbial genes

The Microbiome and its Functions

The human gastrointestinal tract

comprises approximately 1014

microbes and amounts to a biomass

of approximately 2kg!

Microbes play a critical

Clinical evidence is

Solving dysbiosis, a state

role in food digestion,

accumulating for

of microbial imbalance

protection from

microbiome's role in a

in the body, is at the

diseases and

wide array of illnesses

core of new therapeutic

production of nutrients

approaches

Market Landscape

Rapid growing industry

2024 70%

CAGR

Multi $Bn

market opportunity

> $4Bn

invested in microbiome companies since 2014

A record

2018 in Microbiome investment levels are set in 2017 & 2018, and growing

Key Drivers

Current areas of focus

Big Pharma

6%

Dermatology

7%

CNS

8%

Other

35% Cancer & Immune-mediated Diseases

Prominent VCs

44% GI related disorders

Active companies

Most candidates are still in the discovery & preclinical stages; few are in clinical stage (Ph. II/III)

Sources:

BCC Research (2017) - Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics Market SVB - Emerging Healthcare: Microbiome Investment Trends Aug 2017)

https://www.microbiometimes.com/the-microbiome-biotech-landscape-an-analysis-of-the-pharmaceutical-pipeline/

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evogene Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 177x
Capi. / Sales 2022 147x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart EVOGENE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evogene Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOGENE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ofer Haviv President & Chief Executive Officer
Dorit Kreiner Chief Financial Officer
Martin S. Gerstel Chairman
Mark Kapel Executive Vice President-Technology
Eyal Emmanuel Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOGENE LTD.-7.06%177
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.09%427 130
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%289 376
PFIZER INC.4.78%215 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.32%198 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.29%196 100
