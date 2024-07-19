(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Hostelworld Group PLC, up 7.9% at 158.00 pence, 12-month range 101.00p-173.50p. The Dublin-based online travel agent were on the rise after strong results released last week. Hostelworld posted interim results for the six months ended June 30. Net bookings rose 8.8% to 3.7 million from 3.4 million last year, driven by record performance in Asia and Central America. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 88% to EUR9.6 million from EUR5.1 million, as margins rose to 21% from 11%. Net revenue marginally moved upwards 1.3% to EUR46.4 million from EUR45.8 million.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Evoke PLC, down 3.2% at 71.65p, 12-month range 68.90p-296.60p. The Gibraltar-based betting and gaming firm, formerly known as 888 Holdings, remains on the back foot after posting a "broadly stable" second quarter on Thursday. For the six months ended June 30, Evoke is expecting adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be GBP35 million to GBP40 million behind plan. However, it has a more positive outlook for revenue in the second half, with revenue growth expected to be in line with medium-term guidance of between 5% and 9%. Notes that marketing phasing is generally first half weighted, with marketing costs expected to be between GBP35 million and GBP40 million lower in the second half.

