  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Evolent Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVH   US30050B1017

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.52 USD   -2.27%
04:28pEVOLENT HEALTH : 2022 Broadridge Broker Notice
PU
04:28pEVOLENT HEALTH : 2022 Proxy Card
PU
04/25Piper Sandler Adjusts Evolent Health's Price Target to $37 From $32, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Evolent Health : 2022 Broadridge Broker Notice

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Your Vote Counts!

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

2022 Annual Meeting

Vote by June 08, 2022

11:59 PM ET

D84896-P70239

You invested in EVOLENT HEALTH, INC. and it's time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on June 09, 2022.

Get informed before you vote

View the Annual Report and Notice & Proxy Statement online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 26, 2022. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visitwww.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com

Control #

Smartphone users

Point your camera here and vote without entering a control number

Vote Virtually at the Meeting*

June 09, 2022

10:00 AM Eastern Time

Virtually at

https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247

password: evolent2022

*If you choose to vote these shares in person at the meeting, you must request a "legal proxy." To do so, please follow the instructions atwww.ProxyVote.comor request a paper copy of the materials, which will contain the appropriate instructions.*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.

V1.1

Vote atwww.ProxyVote.com

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.

Voting Items

Board Recommends

1. Election of Class I and III Directors:

Nominees:

1A. Craig Barbarosh

For

1B. Kim Keck

For

1C. Cheryl Scott

For

1D. Frank Williams

For

1E. Seth Blackley

For

1F. David Farner

For

1G. Peter Grua

For

2. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for the ﬁscal year ending December 31, 2022.

For

3. Proposal to approve the compensation of our named executive ofﬁcers for 2021 on an advisory basis.

For

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

D84897-P70239

Disclaimer

Evolent Health Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -107x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 514 M 2 514 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evolent Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,16 $
Average target price 40,17 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth B. Blackley Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
John Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Tutewohl Chief Actuary
Cheryl M. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.1.77%2 514
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-27.59%28 636
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-38.85%6 938
OMNICELL, INC.-40.19%4 744
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-21.76%3 616
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-37.41%2 469