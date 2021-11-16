Log in
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

Evolent Health to Host Oncology Care Panel on Thursday, November 18, 2021

11/16/2021
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will host a panel, "Evolent Health Spotlight: New Century Health - Oncology Care Reimagined," on Thursday, November 18 from 12-1pm ET. The panel will feature physicians from Evolent Health's subsidiary, New Century Health, as well as several New Century Health partners who will share their perspectives on advancing oncology care.

To register for the event and access the live webcast, visit https://stream2.sparkstreetdigital.com/20211118-evolent.html or the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/event-calendar. The call will be approximately 60 minutes in duration and there will be a Q&A period for attendees after the panel discussion. A replay of the event will be archived on the investor relations section of the company's website following the event.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Chelsea Griffin
919.817.8045
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

 

