  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Evolent Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVH   US30050B1017

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
39.28 USD   +2.13%
Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

09/09/2022 | 05:01am EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and related solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/, unless otherwise noted below.

  • Messsrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at The Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, Mass., on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Messsrs. Johnson and Frank will conduct investor meetings only at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at the Intercontinental New York Barclay, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

  • Mr. Frank and management will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Innovation Forum, to be held virtually on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Presentation time and webcast details will be forthcoming on the Evolent Health Investor Relations website when available.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health 
Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
sfrank@evolenthealth.com
571-895-3919 (W)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-301620968.html

SOURCE Evolent Health


© PRNewswire 2022
