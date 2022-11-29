Advanced search
Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

11/29/2022 | 04:16pm EST
WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/, unless otherwise noted below.

  • Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at The Lotte New York Palace, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Messrs. Blackley, Johnson and Frank will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, Calif, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health 

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
sfrank@evolenthealth.com
571-895-3919 (W)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-301689434.html

SOURCE Evolent Health


© PRNewswire 2022
